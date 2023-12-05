Bristol City boss Manning ready to reunite with his star man as he plots damaging Oxford raid

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bristol City boss Liam Manning is keen to raid his former club and land midfielder Cameron Brannagan.

Brannagan turned down options to leave Oxford last summer, instead opting to stay at the Kassam Stadium but TEAMtalk has been told that Manning and Bristol City will test their resolve to keep him beyond January.

It’s little surprise that the midfielder was wanted at the end of last season, after he bagged nine goals in League One – including four in one match – along with two assists.

The 27-year-old is widely regarded as one of League One’s top performers. He made the division’s team of the week for the first time this campaign in September.

The former Liverpool man has already scored four goals and provided four assists in the league this season.

A move to the Championship would move him closer to the level he’d have hoped he was going to play at after coming through the Reds’ academy.

Indeed, Brannagan only played nine times for the Anfield outfit, followed by a loan period at Fleetwood before he found a home at Oxford.

While he’s thrived in that home, he’s shown he may be ready to make the step up, and playing under Manning again could certainly help the transition.

