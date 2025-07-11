Bristol City are plotting a statement move for Georgian winger Giorgi Abuashvili, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, but face serious competition for his signature.

The 22-year-old left-winger, who currently plays for Georgian side Kolkheti Poti, is gaining attention from several clubs around Europe.

He is considered to be a future top player in his home country, and his performances have sparked serious interest from clubs in Spain, France, Portugal, and England.

Abuashvili, who generally plays as a left-winger, has made 55 appearances to date for Kolkheti, notching an impressive 21 goals and five assists in the process.

He has already chalked up 18 caps for Georgia’s under-21s side, scoring three goals, and has high hopes of breaking into the first team.

TEAMtalk has been told that one of the first clubs to move for Abuashvili was Bristol City, who met with the player and his entourage last spring.

The Robins reached a verbal agreement over his signing, but a final decision has not yet been made by the player, though the Championship side remains interested.

The delay in negotiations with Gerhard Struber’s side has opened the door for other teams. Among his suitors, TEAMtalk understands that Espanyol, Getafe, and Elche have shown the strongest and most concrete interest in recent weeks.

Abuashvili, for his part, is in no rush to decide. He wants to choose the right project – one that helps him progress as a player and take the next step in his career in one of Europe’s top leagues.

This summer will be decisive in deciding Abuashvili’s future, and Bristol City remain very keen on bringing the talented winger to the Ashton Gate Stadium.

WATCH: Giorgi Abuashvili in action