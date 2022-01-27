Burnley have pipped Arsenal to the signing of Mislav Orsic, and could splash the rest of their Chris Wood money on a giant striker scoring one in two in Germany, per a report.

The Clarets recouped around £25m when selling Chris Wood to Newcastle. Burnley would not have sold to a direct relegation rival in a perfect world. But Newcastle’s ability to pay the majority of the fee up front has given Burnley room for manoeuvre this month.

With just four days remaining in the January window, Sean Dyche has been hard at work identifying suitable attacking additions.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Croatian winger Mislav Orsic is all set to join.

The 29-year-old famously scored a hattrick against Tottenham in the Europa League last season to dump Spurs out at the Round of 16 stage.

The Dinamo Zagreb star had emerged on Arsenal’s radar, though it is Burnley who have pressed ahead.

Sky state Burnley are ‘expected to complete the signing’ of Orsic in ‘the next 24-48 hours’. That was backed up by the Daily Express’ Ryan Taylor, who claimed Orsic will double his salary by moving to Turf Moor.

Orsic will set Burnley back somewhere between £7m-£8.4m depending on which source is to be believed. Nonetheless, the rest of their Wood money could go towards signing Wout Weghorst.

That’s also according to Sky, who put the giant Dutch striker firmly in Burnley’s sights.

Weghorst to follow Orsic?

Weghorst, 29, has operated at around one goal in two with Wolfsburg. Standing at 6ft 6in tall, his size and physicality makes him a perfect fit for that type of striker Dyche has signed in the past.

Sky and the Daily Mail both state talks have opened, though the potential deal is at an early stage at present.

Burnley emerge as Dele Alli option

Meanwhile, Dele Alli is attracting interest from five Premier League clubs including Burnley as the clock ticks on a potential loan exit from Tottenham this month, per reports.

Alli’s career in north London has nosedived after an incredible start that saw him become an England regular. But at 25 years old it is not too late to salvage his career. There is a growing acceptance, though, that he may need to leave Tottenham to do so.

In that regard, a number of clubs have been tipped to offer him an alternative platform. One of the main links has been with Newcastle United, who have reportedly identified him as an alternative target to Jesse Lingard.

Newcastle’s interest is backed up by the Daily Mail, who reveal though that Everton, Brighton and Burnley are also competing for Alli’s signature. Alternatively, Borussia Dortmund could try to take him to Germany, although that solution is deemed to be less likely.

Instead, it will be up to the Premier League quartet to battle for Alli should he be available on loan. His contract with Tottenham runs until 2024.

The Telegraph confirm Brighton’s interest, as well as some from Germany (without naming Dortmund). They also add a fifth Premier League admirer, Southampton, into the mix for his signature. However, it is as yet unclear if they would be willing to cover his wages, worth more than £100,000-per-week.

