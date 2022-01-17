Arsenal could sell Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace if they solve Sean Dyche’s quest to find a suitable Chris Wood replacement at Burnley, per multiple reports.

The Clarets sold leading frontman Chris Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle last week. The move was seen as a hammer-blow to Burnley’s chances of beating the drop after simultaneously weakening their position and strengthening a rival’s.

However, if Burnley can adequately replace the New Zealander, Sean Dyche will fancy his chances of staving off relegation.

One player who could fill the void is Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke.

The Daily Mail report the Belgian hitman has been ‘identified’ by Burnley as the man to take Wood’s place. What’s more, the article states Palace are seemingly willing to play ball after slapping a £12m price tag on the striker.

Benteke only signed a new deal at Selhurst Park last summer. However, he will enter the final year of his contract when the current season concludes. And at 31, his best days may well be behind him.

From the player’s end, Benteke is stated to be ‘settled’ in London and is thus reluctant to relocate to Burnley.

Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace edges closer as talks continue Eddie Nketiah wants out of Arsenal and Crystal Palace are favourites for the striker

As such, the ex-Liverpool forward will take some convincing if Burnley do meet Palace’s £12m valuation.

Palace have Odsonne Edouard on the books as well as Mainz loanee Jean-Philippe Mateta. Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew can both deputise up top, though neither are out and out centre-forwards.

Benteke deal could signal Arsenal exit

As such, if Benteke is sold, Patrick Vieira could reignite his interest in Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah.

The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been heavily linked with the Eagles.

The Times claimed Palace had entered talks with Arsenal regarding the striker. However, on their first attempt, the discussions came to nothing.

Man Utd transfer news: Are Rice, Haaland and Zakaria any better than what Rangnick already has?

Burnley swoop for Andy Carroll unlikely

Meanwhile, Andy Carroll has also been linked with the Clarets, though his most recent manager suggests a Premier League return is unlikely.

Carroll recently impressed on a short, two-month deal with Championship side Reading. The 33-year-old’s contract with the Royals expired on Saturday night with his final act a scoring one against Middlesbrough.

Burnley had been linked with acquiring the centre-forward as a cost-effective option. However, Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has since suggested Carroll remains odds on to re-sign at the Madejski.

“It’s a technical issue in terms of his contract expiring today but that doesn’t mean that he’ll leave,” said Paunovic (via the Sun).

“His performances in his time with us will bring him opportunities. But in my conversation with him I only felt that there’s a desire from his end to remain with us.

“It’s also a football opportunity for him but hopefully he stays.”

READ MORE: Paper Talk: Newcastle near £35m defender swoop, but Chelsea pinch top striker target; Arsenal eye midfield trio