Astonishing Vincent Kompany twist with Euro titan in ‘concrete talks’ over Burnley swoop

Vincent Kompany could leave Burnley for a massive job this summer, as a respected German reporter has revealed that he is a serious target for Bayern Munich.

After leaving Manchester City in July 2019, Kompany initially worked as a player-coach at Anderlecht before hanging up his boots and becoming their full-time manager in August 2020. The former centre-back then returned to England in July 2022 when Burnley came calling.

Kompany did brilliantly last season to gel a whole new group of players at Turf Moor and instil an entirely different playing style. The Clarets stormed their way to the Championship title by winning 29 out of 46 games and finishing the campaign on a hugely impressive 101 points.

However, Burnley’s top-flight return was short-lived as they have been relegated back to the second tier after picking up just 24 points this campaign, putting them in 19th place.

Nevertheless, Kompany has earned admirers due to the way he has gotten his team playing, and Burnley are expected to do very well in the Championship again next term.

However, Burnley might have to cope without the Belgian. According to Florian Plettenberg, Kompany has emerged as a shock contender to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern.

The Bundesliga heavyweights had been hoping to convince Tuchel to change his mind and stay in charge, but the two parties ultimately failed to reach an agreement.

This has forced Bayern chiefs to enter the market for a new manager. They have been impressed by the work Kompany has done at Burnley and view him as a ‘very interesting candidate’.

Burnley latest: Vincent Kompany to join Bayern Munich?

Bayern have even initiated contact and are now in ‘concrete talks’ with Kompany’s agent about a potential move.

As Kompany is still only 38, Bayern feel he is a manager with very good potential who could eventually emerge as one of the best coaches in the world. After all, Kompany played under Pep Guardiola during the latter stages of his City career and is likely to have picked up tips and inspiration from the serial winner.

Bayern are also keeping tabs on several other coaches from the Premier League as they look to fill the Allianz Arena hot seat. But as things stand, Kompany is one of the frontrunners to take over.

The Bavarians have previously been linked with Roberto De Zerbi, who has decided to leave Brighton. But they have ruled out a swoop for the Italian, which has seen Kompany come into view.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that De Zerbi would rather manage AC Milan or Barcelona next, should either of those illustrious clubs come calling.

