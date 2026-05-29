Burnley are among a host of Championship clubs showing interest in Scotland international Lyndon Dykes following his departure from Charlton Athletic, TEAMtalk understands – though the in-demand striker will have his pick from several suitors this summer.

The 30-year-old striker is now a free agent after helping Charlton preserve their Championship status during the second half of last season and he is expected to become one of the more experienced forwards available on the market this summer.

TEAMtalk can reveal relegated Burnley have already registered their interest as they begin planning for life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Clarets are expected to undergo significant squad reshaping this summer and Dykes has emerged as one of the experienced options under consideration as they look to build a squad capable of mounting an immediate promotion push.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Burnley are far from alone in monitoring the Scotland striker’s situation.

Bristol City, Millwall, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City have all made enquiries regarding Dykes’ availability as clubs assess attacking reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.

Dykes remains a highly respected figure at Championship level, and his physical presence, aerial ability and experience are viewed as major assets by several clubs operating in the division.

The striker also heads into the summer carrying growing importance on the international stage.

TEAMtalk understands Dykes is considered a key part of Scotland’s plans heading into the World Cup finals, further increasing his attractiveness to interested clubs seeking proven experience and leadership qualities within the dressing room.

Despite turning 30 earlier this year, there is a belief among suitors that 50-times capped Dykes still has several strong seasons left at Championship level and can offer immediate impact.

Interest is not only confined to the Championship either, as sources can reveal…

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Hearts join race to sign in-demand Scotland striker Dykes

Interest has also emerged from Scotland and TEAMtalk can confirm Hearts have explored the possibility of bringing Dykes north of the border, particularly following Lawrence Shankland’s move to Rangers earlier this summer.

Hearts are understood to view Dykes as one of the few Scottish forwards on the market capable of replacing Shankland’s presence and experience.

However, Championship clubs are currently viewed as leading the race due to both the financial packages available and Dykes’ desire to remain playing at a competitive level ahead of the World Cup.

For now, discussions remain at an early stage and no final decision has been made on the striker’s future.

But with Burnley, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Bristol City and Cardiff all circling, TEAMtalk understands Dykes is unlikely to remain unattached for long heading into the new season.

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