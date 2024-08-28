Burnley are stepping up their interest in Stoke City’s Josh Laurent as they look to sign the midfielder before Friday’s transfer deadline, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Laurent’s future at Stoke has been the subject of speculation all summer with the Potters open to offers with the experienced midfielder in the final year of his contract at the bet 365 Stadium.

The 29-year-old turned down a move to Turkish side Sivasspor earlier his summer after the Potters accepted a bid for Laurent.

Laurent has started all three of Stoke’s Championship games this season, but they remain open to selling him for the right price.

Burnley are in the market for reinforcements before the close of the transfer window after losing a number of key players this summer and Laurent is among Clarets boss Scott Parker’s top targets.

Laurent was named Stoke club captain a year ago, but summer signing Ben Gibson has been handed the captain’s armband this season.

The dynamic midfielder arrived at Stoke on a free transfer from Reading in the summer of 2022 and has since made 80 appearances for the club, contributing eight goals and six assists.

