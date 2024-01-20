Burnley open to January exit as Fofana signing pushes forward back to Championship

Burnley are opening to loaning out striker Michael Obafemi before the close of the transfer window, with a number of Championship clubs keen on his signature, TEAMtalk has been informed.

Obafemi missed the first three months of the season after he suffered a serious hamstring injury while away on international duty for the Republic of Ireland back in June.

The 23-year-old, who was forced to undergo surgery on the injury, returned to fitness in October and he has made two appearances off the bench in the Premier League against Arsenal and Sheffield United so far this season.

Obafemi is not a regular starter for Vincent Kompany’s side and the recent arrival of David Datro Fofana on loan from Chelsea has pushed him even further down the pecking order.

Burnley are willing to loan out the former Southampton forward so that he can regain his match fitness in the second half of the season.

A number of Championship sides who are looking to bolster their attacking options in this month’s transfer window are ready to make a move for Obafemi.

He joined Burnley on a permanent deal last summer after spending the second half of 2022-23 on loan at the club from Swansea City.

He scored twice in 12 league games to help Burnley’s promotion from the Championship as champions.

As such, dropping back down to that level could help him find his feet again after a period on the sidelines, before he heads back to Burnley in search of a regular place in their side, be that in the Premier League or Championship.

If they are to be relegated this season and Obafemi has been starring in the second tier by then, he’d have a good case for a starting berth in order to help them back up again.

That might be his best chance of forcing his way back into the reckoning at the club.

