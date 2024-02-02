Burnley unable to lure in former Rangers star Kent as late failure leaves him trapped in Turkey

Former Rangers star Ryan Kent turned down a potential move to Burnley on transfer deadline day, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Fenerbahce winger Kent, who saw a proposed move to Lazio fall through on deadline day, was also the subject of interest from Premier League strugglers Burnley before the transfer window slammed shut.

Burnley were prepared to offer former Liverpool youngster Kent a return to England in a loan move, but the player is understood to have snubbed the move as he did not want to go on loan.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany was keen to add to his attacking options in the transfer window to boost their survival bid, but they were unable to get a deal done with Kent.

The winger has found himself frozen out of the first-team picture at Fenerbahce and has not featured since November for the Turkish giants.

The 27-year-old, who joined Fenerbahce on a free from Rangers last summer, has struggled to make an impact in Istanbul, scoring just once and providing two assists across 15 appearances.

He’s started just eight games, largely in the Europa Conference League, and only one of his starts has come in the league.

Kent has been the subject of several offers during the transfer window, but the skilful wide man has rejected all the moves.

He spent five years at Rangers prior to his move to Fenerbahce playing a key role in their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership title success as well helping them reach the Europa League final in 2022.

Currently, he’s far from the heights he reached with the Gers, and it looks as if he’ll have to deal with his current role at Fenerbahce for a while longer.

Given his lack of game time, it might have been expected he’d push for a move away, even on loan, but that clearly was not the case.

