Frank Lampard stance on Burnley job revealed as Chelsea hero eyes return to management

Burnley are on the hunt for a new manager after Vincent Kompany left to join Bayern Munich and Frank Lampard is among the leading contenders.

Kompany’s unexpected departure comes after a 2023/24 campaign that saw Burnley pick up just 24 points and finish second-bottom of the Premier League table.

The Lancashire side are now looking to bring in a manager they believe can secure promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

According to journalist Mike McGrath, Lampard is ‘among those being considered’ to replace Kompany. It is ‘understood there have been initial soundings out over which coaches are available, including him.’

The former midfielder last took charge of Chelsea in a two-month interim stint at the end of 2022/23 after Graham Potter was sacked.

Prior to that, Lampard had been at Everton for a year, where he guided them to safety in 2021/22 only to be sacked the following season with the Toffees stuck in the relegation zone.

The Chelsea legend does have experience managing in the Championship. His first job was with Derby County in 2018/19, where he guided them to the play-off final, which they lost to Aston Villa.

Sources: Frank Lampard keen on Burnley job

McGrath adds in his report for The Telegraph that Lampard isn’t the only managerial candidate the Clarets have their eye on.

Scott Parker is understood to be among their other targets, who has previously led Fulham and Bournemouth to promotion from the Championship.

Burnley’s current temporary head coach, Craig Bellamy, is ‘expected to be a candidate in a process that is expected to last at least 10 days’ as managers are interviewed and assessed.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk correspondent, Fraser Gillan, that Lampard is keen to take up the role at Turf Moor as he believes he can still be a success as a manager.

He has been on the hunt for his next job for some time and was recently considered by the Canadian national team, who are still on the hunt for a new boss ahead of the Copa America.

Lampard’s preference has always been to take up a new job in England and goes into the Burnley interviews with optimism he can get the job.

It will be interesting to see how this story progresses in the coming days as the Clarets look to find the right coach to take them forward and back to the Premier League.

