EXCLUSIVE: Burnley target versatile Canadian ace starring in MLS

Burnley are showing interest in Canadian star Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, sources have told TEAMtalk, but the Clarets are facing competition from Coventry City and other clubs for the 21-year-old Major League Soccer ace.

Marshall-Rutty is on loan at Charlotte FC from fellow MLS club Montreal CF at the moment and is scheduled to stay part of Dean Smith’s side until the end of the year. The 21-year-old has been a star for The Crown this season, giving four assists in 22 matches in all competitions.

The Canadian ace is a versatile player who has operated as a right-back and as a left-back this campaign. Last season, Marshall-Rutty made the majority of his appearances as a right-winger.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Marshall-Rutty, is drawing attention from multiple clubs.

In England, Premier League club Burnley, managed by Scott Parker, and Championship outfit Coventry have shown recent interest in the young full-back.

Beyond the UK, several European clubs are monitoring Marshall-Rutty‘s progress closely.

TSG Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg, and Villarreal have all tracked the 21-year-old’s development for some time, impressed by his pace, defensive skills, and attacking potential from the flank.

Despite this interest, a move away from Charlotte FC in this summer transfer window is unlikely.

However, clubs remain alert to the performances of the former Toronto FC star during the second half of the MLS season, with an eye on potential winter transfer opportunities.

Marshall-Rutty himself sees a move to Europe as a crucial step in his career, especially with Canada being a host of the 2026 World Cup along with the USA and Mexico.

Regular playing time in a competitive European league could significantly boost his chances of being included in the Canada national squad for the competition.

Contacts between Marshall-Rutty and interested clubs are expected to continue over the coming months.

The young Canadian full-back remains one of the most promising prospects for clubs seeking defensive reinforcement with attacking qualities.

