Burnley are considering a beat-the-deadline bid for Scottish star Lyndon Dykes, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The Queens Park Rangers man has impressed hugely in England since moving to West London in 2020 from Livingston.

20 league goals have followed, which have also seen Australian-born Dykes become a huge part of the Scotland set-up under Steve Clarke.

Brighton, Newcastle and Norwich have also been linked with a move for Dykes, who rivals Fulham also looked at as a possible replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic, if they lost him earlier in this window.

Dykes is contracted to QPR until 2024.

Currently in the play-off places, the Hoops have a chance of returning to the top flight by the end of the season. But Dykes could be making the step up before without them.

Lyndon Dykes wanted by Newcastle and other Premier League clubs Lyndon Dykes is targeted by Newcastle as they look to sign the QPR forward as they aim to stay in the Premier League

Burnley’s need for a new striker is evident after they sold Chris Wood to Newcastle. They were powerless to keep the New Zealand international after their relegation rivals triggered a release clause.

The Clarets are yet to find a replacement, or indeed any January signing. Now, they face a race against time to get their target Lyndon Dykes.

Lyndon Dykes not only Burnley striker link

Their pursuit of Dykes comes after Dinamo Zagreb ruled out a transfer for other target Mislav Orsic.

Previous reports claimed that the Clarets felt ‘increasingly optimistic’ of landing the 29-year-old. In fact, chairman Alan Pace had travelled to Croatia to tie up the move.

However, Zagreb ruled the move out on Saturday with a club statement on their website. The player has instead opted to stay in Croatia and wants to finish the campaign with a successful league title triumph.

The statement read: “In recent days, great interest of the public and fans has caused the possible transfer of player Mislav Orsic to the English club Burnley.

“Following this topic, GNK Dinamo informs the public that the decision has been made that Mislav Orsic will remain a Dinamo player and we are looking forward to participating in the continuation of the season together with his teammates and contributing to achieving the goal of winning a new Croatian title.”

Nevertheless, Burnley have now switched their focus to Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst.

The Netherlands international, also 29, stands at 6ft 6in. He is exactly the type of striker Clarets boss Sean Dyche has opted for in the past.

He has an impressive goalscoring record to boot, having netted 70 goals in 144 games for the Bundesliga employers.

The Telegraph has claimed that the deal for Weghorst could cost £12million. He had a tour of Burnley’s training ground on Thursday and trained alone on Friday when back in Germany.

READ MORE: Burnley plot second masterclass by ploughing Chris Wood money into left-field attacker