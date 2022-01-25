Burnley are closing in on a deal to sign Dinamo Zagreb forward Mislav Orsic and want a second signing with the money from Chris Wood’s sale, reports claim.

The Clarets went into the January transfer window in a lowly position in the Premier League table. Indeed, a number of match postponements has left them bottom and their fate remains unclear.

However, Newcastle made Burnley’s situation worse by signing star striker Chris Wood.

The Magpies activated the New Zealander’s £25million release clause, leaving the Clarets short of attacking options. As such, Sean Dyche’s side are facing a pivotal final week of the transfer window.

A number of names have had links with a move to Turf Moor. They include Lorient’s Armand Lauriente and of Sardar Azmoun of Zenit St Petersburg.

More recently, though, Dinamo’s Orsic has also been revealed to be on Burnley’s radar. And the Daily Mail claims that the Clarets are closing in on a £7million deal for the 29-year-old.

Indeed, Burnley feel ‘increasingly optimistic’ of getting a deal over the line following progress in negotiations.

Orsic, a 14-cap Croatia international, moved to his current employers in the summer of 2018. Since then, he has plundered 67 goals in 168 games for the Croatian club.

Mislav Orsic wanted by Arsenal and Burnley Mislav Orsic is wanted by Arsenal and Burnley this January

This term, meanwhile, he has scored nine goals in 31 games. One of those came against West Ham in the Europa League group stages in December.

The Telegraph adds that Burnley want to use the rest of the money from Wood’s sale to sign a midfielder.

Can Roy Hodgson keep Watford up? Analysing his first 18 games at Liverpool, Fulham and Crystal Palace

It remains unclear which targets Burnley are looking at for their engine room. However, the newspaper claims that the club are scouring the foreign market following Maxwel Cornet’s success at Turf Moor.

The Frenchman has impressed in his debut season in the Premier League under Dyche.

Arsenal eyed up Orsic transfer

Earlier reports had revealed how Arsenal were eyeing Orsic up.

The Gunners have admired him since he scored a hat-trick to dump Tottenham out of the Europa League last season.

However, Burnley look set to win the race for the international striker.

As well as his goals for Dinamo, Orsic has also provided 31 assists for the club.