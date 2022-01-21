Various sources are indicating that Burnley have made a bid for Lyon striker Sardar Azmoun, who could become their replacement for Chris Wood.

Burnley recently lost Wood to Premier League relegation rivals Newcastle. The Magpies activated a release clause in the New Zealand international’s contract. As such, the Clarets were powerless to keep one of their most successful players of recent years.

Now, if they are to stand any chance of avoiding the drop, they need to use the last 10 days of the transfer window to find a new source of goals.

And according to multiple reports, one man they have identified as a potential replacement is Sardar Azmoun.

The Iran international is out of contract with Zenit Saint Petersburg at the end of the season. He appears to be ready for a move to one of Europe’s bigger leagues.

Azmoun has admirers in France, where Lyon are aiming to snap him up. But the Ligue 1 outfit have been aware of competition for some time.

Ironically, one of the supposed threats to their pursuit of the player – according to reports towards the start of the month – has been Newcastle.

It is not clear if their interest in Azmoun remains, but if it does, Burnley could be about to try and get their own back.

Football Insider are among the sources reporting that the Lancashire side have made an offer to Zenit for the 27-year-old.

The offer is reportedly worth around €10m (or £8.3m), which would be a decent fee for Zenit to receive just before his contract ends. The Russian side are yet to respond, though.

Azmoun’s scoring record suggests he would be worth the investment. He has found the net on 62 occasions from 104 Zenit appearances. At international level, he has 39 goals from 60 Iran caps.

Burnley still favourites to sign another striker

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Andy Carroll has rejected an initial offer from Burnley, but talks are continuing over a return to the Premier League.

The 33-year-old is now out-of-contract after his short-term deal with Reading came to an end at the weekend. Carroll returned to action in November, joining Reading following his exit from Newcastle United in the summer.

Carroll performed well for the Royals with two goals and an assist from six starts. We understand that Reading boss Veljko Paunovic is desperate to keep him and they have offered a new deal.

However, Burnley have opened talks to land Carroll, who they believe could help fill the void vacated by Wood.

We now understand that Burnley’s opening offer was shunned by Carroll, who is now training by himself. However, there is an anticipation of another offer and the Clarets remain favourites to land him.

