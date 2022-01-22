Burnley plot second masterclass by ploughing Chris Wood money into left-field attacker

Burnley are hoping for a repeat of their Maxwell Cornet masterclass by spending their Chris Wood money on another Ligue 1 attacker, per a report.

Cornet set Burnley back £15m in the summer when signing from Lyon. The versatile left-sided attacker has already gone some way to repaying that fee with six league goals in just 10 appearances.

Cornet will be critical to Burnley’s chances of beating the drop, though losing Chris Wood to direct relegation rival Newcastle has not helped.

Nonetheless, Burnley received the vast majority of the £25m fee up front. As such, they have nine days left to re-invest some of that money to replenish their attacking ranks.

Now, the Mirror report Sean Dyche is eyeing up another Ligue 1 transfer in the form of Armand Lauriente.

The 23-year-old operates primarily on the right wing, though is capable of playing centrally or on the opposite flank.

The Lorient star’s goals return this season is not outwardly impressive. He has just four goals in 18 appearances. However, Cornet scored just twice all season for Lyon in the league last year, and Burnley’s gamble on the Ivory Coast flyer has already proven to be a wise one.

Mislav Orsic wanted by Arsenal and Burnley Mislav Orsic is wanted by Arsenal and Burnley this January

The Mirror indicate Burnley are looking to strengthen in more than one area of their squad. That would suggest Lauriente would not hoover up all of the money recouped from Wood.

Cornet’s success is cited as a factor behind why Burnley are targeting the Frenchman this month. Additionally, they reportedly believe the overseas markets present better value for money than buying from within England.

Nine former world-beaters who are now in the bargain bin: Dembele, Alli, Hazard, Martial and more

Burnley plotting Newcastle transfer revenge

Meanwhile, various sources are indicating that Burnley have made a bid for Lyon striker Sardar Azmoun, who could become their direct replacement for Chris Wood.

Iran international Sardar Azmoun. is out of contract with Zenit Saint Petersburg at the end of the season. He appears to be ready for a move to one of Europe’s bigger leagues.

Azmoun has admirers in France, where Lyon are aiming to snap him up. But the Ligue 1 outfit have been aware of competition for some time. Ironically, one of the supposed threats to their pursuit of the player – according to reports towards the start of the month – has been Newcastle.

It is not clear if their interest in Azmoun remains, but if it does, Burnley could be about to try and get their own back.

Football Insider are among the sources reporting that the Lancashire side have made an offer to Zenit for the 27-year-old.

The offer is reportedly worth around €10m (or £8.3m), which would be a decent fee for Zenit to receive just before his contract ends. The Russian side are yet to respond, though.

Azmoun’s scoring record suggests he would be worth the investment. He has found the net on 62 occasions from 104 Zenit appearances. At international level, he has 39 goals from 60 Iran caps.

READ MORE: Paper Talk: Man Utd seeking triple exit with trio of ‘mood killers’ facing axe