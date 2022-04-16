Slaven Bilic in the frame for Burnley job as Clarets draw up shortlist to replace Dyche

Former West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is reported to have thrown his hat in to the ring to replace Sean Dyche at Burnley.

The Clarets are on the look out for a new boss following the shock axing of Dyche. A number of names including Sam Allardyce have already been linked with the job. And now Bilic is also said to be a contender.

talkSPORT are reporting that Bilic, who is currently out of work, is keen to take the job. The 53-year-old last managed Beijing Guoan back in January. He is keen to return to management and this is his chance.

Slaven Bilic in the frame

Burnley have sacked Dyche with just eight games of the Premier League remaining. They occupy the final relegation slot and sit four points behind Everton, the team directly above them.

Chairman Alan Pace made the “incredibly difficult” decision because he felt a new boss was needed to give them any chance of beating the drop over the remaining games.

Whether Bilic is that man remains to be seen. The Croatian did a great job during his time in charge of West Ham. He guided the Hammers to seventh place in the Premier League before leaving in 2017.

His next big job saw him take West Brom back in to the Premier League. The Baggies finished runners-up in the Championship in the 2019/20 campaign. However after a poor start to the Premier League season he was sacked in December.

Albion had picked up just seven points from 13 games before his sacking.

Bilic worked wonders during his stint as coach of the Croatian national side between 2006 and 2012. He will need to do something similar if he is to keep Burnley in the Premier League.

Burnley need to make a quick appointment and the search is already underway. It would not be a surprise if Pace had someone in mind before sacking Dyche.

Allardyce is a contender

Former Bolton, Blackburn and Everton boss Allardyce is another name in the frame. Allardyce earned a reputation for keeping sides up. But it could be an unpopular choice with the Clarets faithful.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has also been linked. So too has Derby boss Wayne Rooney. Rooney backed away from the Everton job earlier in the season and remained committed to the Rams. So a switch to Burnley looks unlikely.

Burnley’s next game is against Bilic’s former club West Ham, before a home clash with Southampton. The Clarets also have to play Aston Villa twice, Wolves, Watford, Tottenham and Newcastle to wrap up the season.

