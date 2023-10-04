Sources: Burnley enter heated battle for Millwall standout as Kompany spots diamond in the rough

Burnley are among a number of Premier League clubs tracking Millwall hot-shot Romain Esse, TEAMtalk understands.

Esse has been earning rave reviews at Millwall since breaking into the first-team at The Den in the second half of last season.

The 18-year-old scored his first professional goal for the club in the win over Middlesbrough on the opening day of this season and he has made 22 first-team appearances in total for The Lions.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is a big admirer of Esse and sees the England U19 international as a potential star in the making.

Kompany is keen to bring in some of the best young talent in the country and develop them at Burnley before potentially selling them off for huge profits.

Millwall are reluctant to lose their academy product, but are bracing themselves for interest and offers for the attacking midfielder in January or next summer.

Esse has appeared in nine of Millwall’s 11 matches across all competitions this season, thus indicating he’s a player capable of making an impact right here and now.

While his primary position is as an attacking midfielder, he can also play further forward if required.

