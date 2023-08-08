Sources: Multiple rejections see Burnley drop interest in £15m-rated Millwall ace Zian Flemming

Burnley have ended their interest in Millwall midfielder Zian Flemming after seeing several offers for the Dutchman rejected, TEAMtalk understands.

Premier League new boys Burnley had targeted a move for Flemming as they look to bolster their attacking options at Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany’s side have firmed up their interest with two bids, but they have not met Millwall’s £15m valuation of Flemming.

Flemming was a club record signing of £1.7m by Millwall from Dutch Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard last summer. Fast forward to present day and Millwall’s price tag of £15m has proved too expensive for the Clarets.

The 25-year-old made an immediate impact at The Den last season and established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the Championship..

Flemming scored 15 goals last term as Millwall finished just outside the Championship play-off places by one point.

After giving up on Flemming, Burnley are now pursuing other targets as they look to bring in a No 10 before the close of the transfer window.

The Clarets have been busy in the transfer market this summer and they are still looking to bring in a left-back and striker before the window slams shut.

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