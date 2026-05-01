Burnley are getting closer to appointing their new manager

Burnley have failed in their bid to bring Craig Bellamy back to Turf Moor, TEAMtalk understands, with the Wales boss opting to remain in his current role despite strong interest from the Clarets, and now Steven Gerrard has emerged as a leading contender for the role.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk in February, groundwork had already begun behind the scenes to identify a successor to Scott Parker, who was officially dismissed earlier this week.

Bellamy quickly emerged as a leading candidate given his strong ties to the club and impressive coaching trajectory.

The 46-year-old has made a positive start to life as Wales manager, building on the reputation he established during his time at Burnley, where he served as assistant to Vincent Kompany for two years.

Bellamy was highly regarded internally during that spell, and Burnley retained a long-standing interest in bringing him back as a No.1.

However, TEAMtalk understands that talks have now stalled, with Bellamy deciding against a return.

While Burnley remain confident in their long-term project and direction, they have accepted his decision and are moving forward with alternative options, with Liverpool legend Gerrard high on their shortlist.

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Burnley discussions for Gerrard appointment ‘progressing’

We understand Burnley’s attention has now turned to another high-profile name in Gerrard, who is emerging as the new front-runner for the vacancy.

The former Liverpool captain is understood to be open to the role,, and crucially, willing to take on a job in the Championship for the first time in his managerial career.

That openness has placed him firmly at the top of Burnley’s shortlist as they look to make a swift appointment.

Sources indicate that discussions are progressing, with Burnley keen to secure a manager capable of delivering promotion while aligning with the club’s evolving footballing structure.

While Bellamy was initially viewed as the ideal fit, Burnley are now pushing ahead with renewed focus and Gerrard has quickly become the man to watch as they close in on their next appointment.

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