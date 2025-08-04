Burnley are hoping to complete a deal for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, TEAMtalk understands, though talks are not straightforward and a Newcastle star is being eyed as an alternative.

Wolves have given the green light for Johnstone, 32, to leave Molineux, but they would prefer a £7million permanent deal rather than a loan exit.

Johnstone, who had interest from Leeds United earlier this summer, is behind Jose Sa and Dan Bentley in the Molineux pecking order.

That leaves Johnstone surplus to requirements and he is open to joining Burnley – keen to replace Manchester City new boy Trafford at Turf Moor.

Burnley need a new No 1 to following Trafford’s exit with new signing Max Weiss, a £4.3million arrival from German second-tier side Karlsruher, only seen as a back-up.

Burnley chiefs have also looked at Sheffield United’s highly-rated stopper Michael Cooper, but it would take at least £15m to prise him away from Bramall Lane.

It’s understood that Burnley boss Parker has since cooled his interest in Cooper and turned his attention to landing Johnstone, but a Newcastle star is also under consideration.

Wolves prioritising experience in goalkeeper chase

Parker, who has already snapped up veteran Kyle Walker, believes a more experienced goalkeeper is needed for life back in the top-flight.

Johnstone, 32, fits the bill given his ball-playing ability but has big shoes to fill in replacing Trafford, if a deal can be struck.

Trafford kept a record-breaking 29 clean sheets and conceded just 16 goals conceded helping to earn automatic promotion from the Championship at the first attempt.

Man City paid £27million to bring Trafford back to the Etihad after beating rival suitors Newcastle in the race.

Burnley were initially confident of completing a move for Johnstone, but sources say that talks have slowed down over the weekend, though he remains on their radar.

Newcastle’s back-up goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, 36, has also been looked at by Burnley, as reported by Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Dubravka is expected to leave St James’ Park this summer.

But we understand that Johnstone remains high on Burnley’s shortlist and developments on his future are expected imminently.

Johnstone joined Wolves from Crystal Palace last summer and made seven Premier League appearances before falling behind Sa in the pecking order.

He has plenty of experience at a high level, having made 73 Premier League appearances throughout his career. Johnstone also earned four caps for England during Gareth Southgate’s tenure.

