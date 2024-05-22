Vincent Kompany led Burnley to the Championship title last season but was ultimately unable to keep the Lancashire club in the Premier League.

The Clarets finished the 2023/24 campaign on a measly 24 points and have immediately returned to the second tier along with Sheffield United and Luton Town.

Burnley had not planned to part ways with Kompany following relegation but the decision could be taken out of their hands as Bayern Munich chase the manager.

Bayern officially confirmed last week that they will part ways with Thomas Tuchel after a trophyless campaign – who is now a target for Manchester United.

The Bundesliga giants are stepping up their replacement plans and in a shock development, Kompany has emerged as a leading contender to take the role.

Reports suggest that Bayern have been impressed with the work Kompany has done at Turf Moor and view him as a ‘very interesting candidate.’

Kompany remains a big name across Europe thanks to his successful playing career with Manchester City in which he captained the side to 12 major trophies.

His managerial tactics generally centre around a high-press and fluid attacking football which perhaps wasn’t the right fit for Burnley in the Premier League but could work well at a world-class side like Bayern.

Kompany, Bayern Munich ‘close’ to full agreement

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has now shared a big update on Kompany, confirming that talks have taken place between his entourage and Bayern.

“Talks keep progressing between Vincent Kompany and Bayern,” Romano wrote on X.

“He’s really keen on this possibility, Bayern have discussed project with Belgian coach. Supervisory board approval needed but he’s a strong candidate.”

Journalist for The Guardian Jacob Steinberg has also confirmed the talks, stating on X that an agreement between Kompany and Bayern is now ‘close’ to being sealed.

This is bad news for Burnley because as mentioned, they had every intention of continuing with Kompany next season.

With rumours of a departure growing hour by hour they will now have to start seriously looking at potential replacements for the Belgian.

One positive for the Clarets is that given Kompany is under contract until 2028, Bayern would have to pay a compensation fee to bring him in.

That could give Burnley some funds to play with in the upcoming transfer window as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of another promotion charge.