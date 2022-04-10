Burnley in the dark over key player who is wanted by West Ham and Leicester

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he has no idea whether James Tarkowski will sign a new deal with the Clarets as Leicester and West Ham keep a close eye on developments.

Tarkowski is out of contract at the end of the season and interest is hotting up. The 29-year-old is showing no signs of penning a new deal and an exit looks likely. Dyche seems to be in the dark but says there is still a chance he could stay.

Burnley are currently focused on trying to stay in the Premier League. Tarkowski is also committed to the cause and a decision will only be made when the season is done.

Burnley battle to fight off rivals

However that is not stopping speculation over his next move. Both Leicester and West Ham have failed with offers in the past and still remain keen.

Tarkowski is sure to have other admirers considering he will be available on a free transfer. Dyche would love to keep hold and has not ruled out the possibility of him re-signing. Much will of course depend on the offer he receives. Burnley could turn out to be the best option and Dyche is keeping his fingers crossed.

“Who knows?” Dyche said when asked if Tarkowski will sign. “Football is a funny business with twists and turns. He knows we’re there and would love him to stay at the club.

“I’d be surprised if he didn’t have options but they might not be the right options so we’ll have to wait and see. It always helps if you’re in the Premier League.”

Burnley must stay up to have any chance of keeping hold. They gave their hopes a boost with the midweek win over Everton. However the Toffees bounced back with a win over Manchester United on Saturday. It now makes Sunday’s trip to Norwich even more important.

It has also been suggested that Tarkowski will move on even if Burnley do stay up. But he does have the Clarets at heart as his performances are showing.

Dyche hails Tarkowski attitude

All the doubt about his future is not having an impact on the way he plays. Dyche is delighted with him and cannot find fault.

“You can’t be more impressed with a player,” he added. “It’s difficult for players when their contracts are running down but he made it 100 per cent clear to me he would be giving his lot and he has done. Simple as that.”

That kind of spirit is sure to have caught the eye of rival clubs. Making a move away from Turf Moor even more likely.

