Cardiff player lifts lid on time under former manager and praises new boss

Cardiff defender Perry Ng has admitted it wasn’t his best time in his career as he opened up on his time under Mick McCarthy.

The former Bluebirds manager was sacked after losing 2-0 at home to Middlesbrough. The defeat meant Cardiff lost eight successive Championship games. During his time in Wales, McCarthy implemented a style of football that his players struggled to adapt to.

Ng was used sporadically under McCarthy. Before his departure, he either played 90 minutes or was an unused substitute. Before games against Boro and Fulham, the Englishman didn’t feature for three games.

The home defeat against Boro meant Cardiff remained in the relegation places. The right wing-back stated he doubted his old manager’s tactics.

Speaking to Dai Sport, he said: “I used to try to do the things they wanted me to do but in my head I didn’t think they were the right things to do.”

When the former Ispwich boss arrived at Cardiff, he transformed their fortunes and was given short-term contract in January.

Starting the new campaign well, they won three out of their first six Championship games. However, it wasn’t long before Cardiff’s form started to dwindle.

“When they first came in Mick and Terry did a good job in getting us all together and believing in each other,” added Ng.

“After that there was no real change or identity to us and that was a problem in the end.

“We didn’t really have a Plan B before – it was just fight for every ball, play direct and no clear tactical plan.

“Teams worked that out and once they could fight back against us they would get on top.

“It wasn’t a nice place to be involved in before, but we are over that now.”

Former Millwall striker Steve Morison stepped in and has been given the managerial position till the end of the campaign.

Perry Ng lauds Steve Morison

Cardiff’s Perry Ng has heaped huge praise on interim boss Steve Morison ahead of their clash against Preston on Saturday.

The caretaker manager secured his first victory before the international break. A brace from Kieffer Moore ensured they picked up their first victory since September in dramatic fashion.

Ng has played every minute since Morison’s arrival. The 25-year-old has declared his side were delighted when he took the role.

“We were all over the moon and excited at the news of Steve’s appointment,” said Ng. “It was important we got someone in who knew the club.”

Cardiff travel to Deepdale where they’ll be looking to make it back-to-back league victories. A win would see keep pushing away from the relegation places.

Ng said: “He has got us playing more football and has brought back a little confidence in us.

“It has been a different style of training and he has believed in us.

“Now we can all feel a bit more confident and show what we can do and let people see we are good players.”

