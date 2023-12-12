Kieffer Moore set for Cardiff return in January after tumbling down Bournemouth pecking order under Iraola

Cardiff City are confident of sealing a deal to re-sign Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore when the transfer window reopens next month, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Championship outfit Cardiff tried to sign Moore during the summer but were unable to get a deal over the line for the Wales international.

However, they have continued to keep dialogue open with Bournemouth and all parties are optimistic of making the move happen in January.

Moore, who left Cardiff to join Bournemouth in January 2022, is understood to be keen on a move back to the Welsh capital after finding his first-team opportunities limited with the Cherries.

The 31-year-old has not started any of Bournemouth’s 16 Premier League games under new manager Andoni Iraola so far this season, though he did come off the bench to score in the 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace last week.

With leading scorer Dominic Solanke netting eight Premier League goals so far this season, Moore finds himself well down the pecking order at Bournemouth with the giant striker only amassing 144 minutes of action all season.

Kieffer Moore set for Cardiff return

Bournemouth are open to letting Moore leave to possibly allow them to free up some funds and space in their squad for any potential signings of their own in January.

Moore, who represented Wales at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is a big fans’ favourite at Cardiff having scored 25 goals in 66 appearances for the Bluebirds during his 18-month spell at the club following his arrival from Wigan in August 2020.

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut sees Moore as a key addition to his side as he aims for them to make a push for promotion in the second half of the season.

The Bluebirds currently sit just outside the Championship play-off spots in seventh place, with Cardiff due to host Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City on Wednesday.

The news of Moore’s potential return to Cardiff comes after former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves urged under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag to sign Solanke.

Hargreaves claimed the former Chelsea and Liverpool forward “will get another big move” amid interest from West Ham United.

“To get a kid that big and technically that good – who is smart enough, can run the channels and press – he will get another chance at the top, I am certain,” he said.

