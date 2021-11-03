Michael Flynn a man in demand as Championship duo vie for his services

Former Newport County manager Michael Flynn is a man in demand, with reports linking him as the favourite for both the Cardiff City and Barnsley jobs.

Flynn resigned as Newport manager back in October, with the club 15th in League Two after a poor start to the season.

In 2021, County fell victim to the curse of the play-offs. They lost in extra time against Morecambe at Wembley. It was the second time Flynn had guided the Welsh side to the play-off final. They also got there in 2019, where they also lost against Tranmere Rovers.

Despite these disappointments, it is a far cry from where Newport was when Flynn took over. They were 11 points adrift at the bottom of League Two back in 2016.

As such, it’s no surprise to see him being linked with a number of moves up the Football League ladder.

Indeed, Barnsley have been looking for a new manager since October after sacking Markus Schopp after four months in charge.

The club currently lie second bottom of the Championship table, after picking up just one win all season.

It was always going to be a hard job for Schopp, who replaced the popular Valerien Ismael, who took the job at West Brom after guiding Barnsley into the play-offs.

Assistant coach Joseph Laumann, who has been with Barnsley since the appointment of Ismael, has also been linked, as has former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

Cardiff also on the hunt for Flynn

Cardiff are also searching for a new manager, after Mick McCarthy recently paid the price for eight straight defeats.

He took charge earlier in 2021, following the sacking of Neil Harris. McCarthy would then guide the club to eighth place in the Championship.

Current caretaker boss Steve Morison is third favourite, with former Chelsea and Derby County assistant Jody Morris as second favourite.

Both clubs would certainly be in a similar position to Newport when Flynn took over at the club.

However, with Championship survival on the line, he may well find himself with less time than he had at Newport.

He could potentially be more drawn to Cardiff. He was born in Newport, and spent a total of 12 years of his playing career in Wales.

