Chelsea are keeping tabs on AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, although the situation is less urgent because of Robert Sanchez’s impressive performances, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Maignan came close to joining Chelsea in the summer of 2025, but the move collapsed when the Premier League club failed to meet Milan’s financial demands.

Chelsea’s interest in the 30-year-old France international goalkeeper has not gone away, with sources telling TEAMtalk that last season’s Conference League winners are monitoring the situation in the hope that Maignan does not agree a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in June 2026.

Maignan is now the captain at Milan. and the Serie A club increasingly believe he has rediscovered his enjoyment under Massimiliano Allegri, boosting their chances of keeping him.

Milan, who are ahead of Napoli at the top of the Serie A table at the moment on goal difference, are still beginning to look for fresh goalkeeping options in case Maignan decides to leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

Despite continuing to keep tabs on Maignan, Chelsea have become more relaxed about their own goalkeeper department thanks to Robert Sanchez’s recent improvements – although Filip Jorgensen may yet seek a January exit.

Sanchez, a £25million (€28.5m, $33.2m) signing from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2023, has established himself as the number one between the posts for Chelsea, starting 13 Premier League games and four Champions League matches for Enzo Maresca’s side so far this season.

Chelsea also expect Mike Penders to come back into the frame next season and are excited about his long-term potential.

Even so, sources admit that Chelsea, who have not shied away from making major signings under chairman Todd Boehly over the years, would still be ready to make a serious proposal for Maignan if he signals any intention to leave Italy.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with the Frenchman in recent weeks, but Milan hope they can work towards a breakthrough in the new year.

Relations inside the club are good, but the player’s drive and motivation in terms of sporting goals and financial aims will be key.

READ NEXT ➡️ Chelsea ready formal moves for best Polish talent in years – sources

What is being said about Mike Maignan in Italy

Maignan’s performance between the posts for Milan is a key reason why the Rossoneri are at the top of the Serie A table right now.

Milan defender Matteo Gabbia has publicly said that he wants the French star to sign a new contract and extend his stay at the Italian club.

“Please, sign,” Gabbia wrote on Maignan’s Instagram in response to a comment following Milan’s 1-0 win against Lazio in Serie A last weekend.

Italian journalist Pietro Mazzara believes that Milan simply have to hand Maignan a new deal.

Pietro Mazzara wrote on MilanNews: “Everyone wants Mike Maignan’s contract extension, and now the exposure is complete, not only from the fans, but also from his teammates.

“Because if a calm, well-mannered, and unconventional player like Matteo Gabbia sent that message to Maignan on Instagram, writing, ‘Please’, along with a pen, it means that within the squad they look at the French goalkeeper as a recognised captain, a leader of the dressing room, and back to his best.

“We all know the dynamic surrounding Maignan’s frozen contract extension; the wait-and-see and hesitant decisions of 10 months ago were detrimental, and today, Giorgio Furlani cannot ignore this aspect.

“Igli Tare wisely emphasised the professionalism pact he and Max Allegri struck with Maignan this summer, avoiding making statements that could have led to damaging narrative distortions.

“AC Milan knows exactly what they have to do to get Maignan back; now it remains to be seen whether they want to do it or not.

“Meanwhile, our #mikerinnova initiative has launched on social media, always accompanied by a pen emoji to let Maignan know that all AC Milan fans are behind him.”

Former AC Milan star Serginho has told Milan News the importance of the Rossoneri keeping Maignan.

Serginho said: “I think that when you have a player with the confidence that Maignan has, you have to keep him, because it’s difficult these days to find a player with his quality, his experience, in a group like this.

“A player like him cannot leave Milan, especially on a free transfer; it shouldn’t be possible.

“I think Milan will make every sacrifice to keep him in the group.”

Latest Chelsea transfer news: Myles Lewis-Skelly stance, Murillo update

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported Chelsea’s interest in a Welsh star, but there is interest in him from Liverpool and Arsenal as well.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Myles Lewis-Skelly thinks of leaving Arsenal for Chelsea in the January transfer window.

And finally, TEAMtalk can reveal the chances of Chelsea being able to sign Murillo from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window.