£51m double Chelsea exit accelerates, as Romelu Lukaku linked with stunning Prem move

Chelsea could lose two midfielders in the near future as Cesare Casadei reportedly looks to follow Conor Gallagher out of Stamford Bridge, while striker Romelu Lukaku has been tipped to complete a shock transfer to another English club.

Gallagher has been heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur in recent months, as their manager Ange Postecoglou has made him a top target in midfield. However, Tottenham look set to miss out on the Englishman to surprise suitors Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants have overtaken Tottenham in the race by sending a €40million (£34m) bid for Gallagher, which Chelsea have accepted.

Chelsea would ideally like to keep their academy graduate but he has forced their hand by entering the final 12 months of his contract and rejecting the offer of a lucrative three-year extension.

The all-action midfielder is now weighing up whether to remain in the Premier League or test himself out in La Liga for the very first time.

Diego Simeone is pushing hard to convince Gallagher on a big switch to the Spanish capital, which would see him play alongside stars such as Antoine Griezmann, Koke, Rodrigo de Paul and Jan Oblak.

Gallagher is not the only midfielder who is due to find a new club, as reports in Italy state that Casadei is ‘waiting’ for a summer move.

Premier League teams have made contact for the Italy starlet, but he has rejected those advances as he would rather return to Serie A. Casadei feels his development would be best served back in Italy, where he was previously on Inter Milan’s books.

Fiorentina and Torino are the two clubs pushing hardest to sign Casadei, who originally cost Chelsea just under £17m in August 2022.

The reports state that the 21-year-old is most likely to leave Enzo Maresca’s side via a loan deal, though he would be open to a permanent exit if a suitable offer arrived.

Casadei has so far made 11 appearances for Chelsea, but he is worried about his game time in the future as all of those outings have come from the bench.

Casadei has been named as a potential makeweight in Chelsea’s deal for Victor Osimhen, with Napoli interested in both the youngster and Lukaku.

However, separate reports in Naples claim Lukaku could actually cause a huge shock by remaining in the Premier League and signing for Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s side have supposedly begun talks with Chelsea as they pursue a new striker who can replace exit-linked Jhon Duran and provide competition for Ollie Watkins.

It will be a tough deal for Villa to complete, as Lukaku is holding out for a reunion with Antonio Conte at Napoli, though the 31-year-old might not get his own way.

It is thought that Chelsea are becoming frustrated with how long it is taking Napoli to negotiate over the futures of both Lukaku and Osimhen. This is certainly a complicated situation for Chelsea to resolve, as Casadei, Lukaku and Osimhen could all be on the move in the coming weeks.

