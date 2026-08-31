Chelsea have progressed with talks over a potential deal for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara as Manchester City continue to work on a move for Enzo Fernandez, with both potential deals reaching a crescendo, TEAMtalk understands.

The London side are making sure they have options in place should Fernandez complete the move he is pushing hard for before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Chelsea remain adamant that they will not allow Fernandez to leave unless their £120million (€140m, $163m) valuation is met and insist they are yet to receive an offer from their Premier League rivals, but the club’s sporting hierarchy are nevertheless working on contingency plans.

As sources have previously revealed, Chelsea have held talks with Monaco and Camara’s representatives over a possible move for the Senegal international, who is valued at €60m (£51.4m, $70m) by the Ligue 1 side.

TEAMtalk understands those discussions have now progressed, with Chelsea increasingly serious about the prospect of bringing Camara to Stamford Bridge should Fernandez depart.

Monaco, for their part, have already been preparing for the possibility of Camara leaving, with Mexican international Erik Lira arriving from Cruz Azul as a potential replacement.

However, Monaco head coach Filipe Luis is desperate to keep the midfielder.

Speaking after Sunday’s victory over Marseille, the former Chelsea player admitted he was hoping Camara would remain at the club.

“I hope to keep him. You see the player he is – unbelievable. Until the end of the transfer window, anything can happen. Everyone hopes that he stays. He’s an elite.”

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Xabi Alonso says Chelsea prepared if Enzo Fernandez leaves

Luis’ comments echo those made by Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso earlier this week, when he admitted the club were preparing for every possible outcome surrounding Fernandez.

“We have to be aware until Tuesday evening what is going to develop. We’re not sure.

“We are preparing for all scenarios. I’m sure that, whatever happens, from Wednesday we will have a good enough squad to compete in the Premier League.”

Sources can reveal that those scenarios include both keeping Fernandez and having a replacement lined up should he leave.

Camara is one of the players Chelsea have identified as a potential solution.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed Chelsea’s interest in the 22-year-old earlier this month, and we can now confirm that Camara is excited by the prospect of moving to England.

However, his camp are also fully aware that his future is directly linked to Fernandez’s situation.

If City fail to push through their move for Fernandez, Chelsea’s pursuit of Camara is unlikely to progress, although we understand it would not be completely impossible.

The Blues therefore remain focused on the Fernandez situation while continuing their work behind the scenes on Camara.

Manchester City are understood to be increasingly confident about their chances of signing Fernandez, but Chelsea continue to insist that their £120million valuation must be met before they sanction his departure.

City have also been linked with a move for Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister, with the Argentine also making a decision on his Anfield future.