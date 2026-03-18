Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez is ‘99% sure’ he will leave the Premier League giants and he has already decided where he ‘will go to’…

Fernandez, 25, is arguably having his best season to date for Chelsea on a personal level, and it seems that he wants this to propel him to a huge summer transfer.

The World Cup winner has eight goals and three assists in the Premier League this season, but his attitude needs to be better as he has taken the headlines after Chelsea‘s Champions League exit.

On Tuesday night, Chelsea suffered a 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their round of 16 tie, with this result securing a comprehensive 8-2 aggregate victory for the holders.

Head coach Liam Rosenior and several of Chelsea’s poor performances have been criticised for their involvement, but Fernandez has made it all about himself by hinting at a summer transfer.

“I don’t know, I don’t know,” Fernandez told ESPN Argentina when asked whether he could leave Chelsea this summer.

“There are eight games left and the FA Cup. There’s the World Cup and then we’ll see.”

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Fernandez ‘99% sure’ as Man City ‘work’ on shock deal

Fernandez’s performances this season mean he will not be short of options in the summer, with Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips claiming he is ‘99% sure’ of his desire to leave before next season.

Phillips also notes that Manchester City are among five clubs ‘working to try and sign Fernandez’ this summer, with Real Madrid, PSG, Al-Hilal and Al Nassr also in the frame.

Fernandez, though, is intent on joining Real Madrid as that is where he ‘will go’ if he leaves and Chelsea are ‘open’ to him going under the right circumstances.

We were reporting on Fernandez to Real Madrid last year, with the Spanish giants prioritising a move for the Argentina international as part of a major squad revamp.

Last month, former Chelsea player Pat Nevin explained why he would not be surprised to see Fernandez leave for Real Madrid.

“I think he’s been a good Chelsea player. His work rate has been great as well as his talent. But if Real Madrid want him, they usually get what they want. It’s rare to see a player at the right stage of his career turn down Real Madrid,” Nevin told BestBettingSites.

“That would be a tough one for Chelsea. But would everything change for them because of that? No, I don’t think so. Does it change their model? No, I don’t think it does.

“Personally, I’d quite like him to stay. But like Cole [Palmer], it will come down to him.”

Latest Chelsea news: Morgan Rogers exclusive; Messi coup revealed

Aston Villa standout Morgan Rogers could potentially fill the void left by Fernandez because we have revealed Chelsea’s plans to make a huge push to land the England international this summer.

We have also reported Chelsea’s plot for a huge coup to sign a player called Messi, but not the one you immediately think of.

Elsewhere, Liam Rosenior could be on borrowed time at Chelsea, with reports suggesting one outcome is ‘certain’ as ‘serious concerns’ emerge.