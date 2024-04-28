Exclusive: AC Milan approach Chelsea star over blockbuster transfer; Zlatan Ibrahimovic BLOCKS deal

Thiago Silva is set to leave Chelsea as a free agent at the end of the season and his representatives are working hard on finding him his next club.

TEAMtalk sources state that Fluminense is the most likely destination for the 39-year-old centre-back as things stand, but he is also considering options to remain in Europe, where he still commands enormous respect in the game despite now being considered a senior citizen among his fellow pros.

Silva signed for Chelsea in 2020 and has made 151 appearances in total for the London side, helping them to win three major trophies in the process.

The defender’s departure will leave a void in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad which the Argentine will undoubtedly look to fill in the coming months.

TEAMtalk understands that Silva is evaluating his options with his family – very much settled in London – open to potentially remaining in Europe, though everything suggests that he will return to Brazil once the current campaign draws to a close.

READ MORE: Man Utd make contact for star Barcelona could betray Xavi by selling; Bayern, Chelsea also in queue

Many clubs have registered an interest in the Chelsea star in recent weeks, including Orlando City from MLS, Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia and some in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Silva’s former club AC Milan have been considering a sensational move to bring back the experienced defender.

AC Milan reject chance to sign Thiago Silva

Silva spent three successful years with Milan between 2009 and 2012, winning a Scudetto and the Copa Italia during his time there. He remains a hugely-popular figure with many supporters lamenting the decision to allow the 113-times capped Brazil star to leave

The Rossoneri are looking to bring in a new centre-back this summer given that Simon Kjaer and Mattia Caldara are both likely to move in the coming months.

Sources say that “Milan evaluated Silva’s profile to strengthen their defence and also for his advantageous status as a free agent.”

However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who now works as a senior advisor to Milan’s ownership, rejected the option of the deal, having expressed concerns about his age.

Milan will now turn their attention to Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos as an alternative to Silva, who has made 24 Premier League appearances under Unai Emery this season.

Therefore, there will be no return to the San Siro for Silva, despite the Italian giants giving the thought serious evaluation.

The veteran centre-back will make a definitive decision on his future soon and as mentioned, Fluminense remain favourites to sign him.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool tell Chelsea they’ll gladly sign £40m-rated star, with shock Blues sale predicted