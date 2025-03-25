AC Milan are reportedly gearing up for another raid on Chelsea, this time for winger Noni Madueke, with a big swap deal rumoured to be on the cards.

There is a good relationship between the hierarchies of Chelsea and Milan following the recent transfers of players such as Christian Pulisic and Joao Felix. Pulisic has found a new lease of life since joining Milan from Chelsea in a £20million deal in July 2023.

Felix, meanwhile, has played 10 times for the Rossoneri so far after arriving on a six-month loan from Chelsea during the winter transfer window.

Generally, Milan have signed players Chelsea no longer want, giving them a fresh start in Italy. But if the latest reports are to be believed then Milan are ready to up their game by swooping for Madueke, a player with a bright future in the Premier League.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim that Milan are eager to strengthen their attack this summer and have landed on Madueke as one of their ‘main targets’.

The right winger is described as a ‘perfect’ fit for Milan manager Sergio Conceicao’s ‘dynamic’ style of play, with Milan also fans of his speed, dribbling and versatility.

Milan chiefs believe Madueke’s Premier League experience will help him to star in Serie A and follow in Pulisic’s footsteps.

Milan have therefore drawn up a €40million (£33.4m / $43.2m) bid for the English international and are ‘confident’ about getting a deal done this summer.

While Chelsea ‘are under no pressure’ to sell Madueke, Milan feel they can convince the Blues into letting him leave.

Madueke and Leao could swap places

Enzo Maresca labelled Madueke a ‘top player’ in January, though he is having to compete with other classy stars such as Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto for starts.

The report also talks up the possibility of Madueke going in the opposite direction to Rafael Leao in the summer.

That is because Chelsea hold long-term interest in Leao and are on the hunt for a new left winger amid uncertainty surrounding Mykhailo Mudryk’s future.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs confirmed in February that Chelsea are admirers of Leao, though Barcelona hold more concrete interest in him.

Fellow TEAMtalk transfer reporter Rudy Galetti revealed on March 4 that Milan have dropped their asking price for the Portuguese by €75m.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool will consider an approach for Leao if Luis Diaz departs Anfield later this year.

Chelsea transfers: Sancho latest

Chelsea will need to pay Manchester United £5m if they opt against signing Jadon Sancho permanently this summer, David Ornstein has confirmed.

Chelsea officials are weighing up whether to get out of the purchase clause amid Sancho’s struggle for goal contributions.

The Englishman got off to a good start in West London but has managed just two goals and one assist in his last 20 Premier League games.

How do Madueke and Leao’s stats compare?