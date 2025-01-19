Joao Felix is far from the only Chelsea star AC Milan are interested in, as they are also looking at several of his team-mates including Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell, TEAMtalk can reveal.

It emerged earlier this week that Milan are eyeing Chelsea forward Felix as an alternative to Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford. Sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that Milan have contacted Chelsea to discuss a potential January move for Felix.

The Rossoneri have installed Felix as their main target as new boss Sergio Conceicao is a big admirer of his Portuguese compatriot and knows him very well.

The fact that Jorge Mendes is the agent of both Conceicao and Felix should help to facilitate the operation.

Milan are aiming to sign Felix on loan with an option to buy. However, as things stand, Chelsea are holding firm over a permanent transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy.

The two clubs are in talks and will continue to negotiate over the margins of the move in the coming days.

Milan are hopeful of signing more players from the Blues, too.

TEAMtalk understands Milan have also used their contacts to gather information on Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Nkunku and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Chilwell, Chukwuemeka on Milan radar

Chilwell is completely out of Enzo Maresca’s project and Milan have identified him as an option to bolster the left-back position amid uncertainty surrounding Theo Hernandez. Milan hope to land Chilwell even in the event of Hernandez extending his contract at San Siro.

Chukwuemeka, meanwhile, is a player Milan have always remained informed on in recent months. As TEAMtalk reported at the start of the year, Milan have initiated contact with Chelsea for Chukwuemeka as Conceicao wants him in his midfield.

Milan will have to find a way to reduce the 21-year-old’s price tag from €35million (£29.6m / $35.9m) though, while Antonio Conte is also eager to sign him for Napoli.

Nkunku is another Chelsea ace Milan are looking at. With Monaco having made an enquiry for Luka Jovic, Milan have decided on Nkunku as a possible replacement in attack.

Any such move would likely be a straight loan as Chelsea want £65m (€76.8m / $79m) for the Frenchman. Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with Nkunku but have yet to forge a deal with Chelsea.

Finally there is centre-back Tosin. Milan are spying a double deal for Tosin and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker to strengthen their backline. That is because Juventus are pursuing Fikayo Tomori, while Strahinja Pavlovic is a target for Fenerbahce.

Most of these deals would likely be agreed via an initial loan followed by an option or obligation to buy in the summer.

At the moment, Milan are continuing to work for Felix, hoping that Chelsea’s position may soften as the days go by.

Still, it is not excluded that, with the winter deadline nearing and the possible exits that may occur – Milan also have problems with extra-EU slots – the Rossoneri will take further concrete steps for at least one of the players on whom they have gathered fresh information in recent days.

Chelsea transfers: Garnacho latest

Chelsea are on the hunt to improve their attack in case Nkunku leaves and have set their sights on Alejandro Garnacho of Man Utd.

As per The Telegraph, Chelsea and Napoli have both paused their pursuits of Garnacho amid concerns over his temperament.

Bruno Fernandes has questioned the winger’s attitude previously, which has resulted in his potential suitors seeking assurances before submitting any more offers.

United want £60m (€70.9m / $73m) for the Argentine and have rejected two bids from Napoli so far.

QUIZ – higher or lower?