AC Milan are once again showing interest in Andrey Santos, the Brazilian midfielder currently on loan at RC Strasbourg from Chelsea.

The Rossoneri had already considered him as a target last summer, and now he is among the profiles evaluated to strengthen their midfield next year.

Santos is having a fantastic season in Ligue 1, scoring nine goals and providing two assists so far.

His impressive performances have caught the attention of several European clubs, including AC Milan, who see him as a potential addition to their squad.

Despite Milan’s interest, Chelsea will make a final decision on Santos’ future at the end of the season.

Some sources have suggested Chelsea have already determined Santos will be part of their plans for the Club World Cup and next season.

However, it’s our understanding the English club are yet to make a final decision.

Instead, they are expected to assess whether he will be integrated into the squad or sent out on another loan, an option that is very interesting to the Rossoneri.

With his strong technical skills and goal-scoring ability, Inter have also considered him as a possible addition next season, but at the moment, he is just one of the names appreciated, nothing more.

Milan continue to monitor his situation closely, as they consider him ready to be a potential ‘starter’.

But again, much will depend on Chelsea’s plans for the midfielder.

