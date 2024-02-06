AC Milan hopeful of signing Chelsea midfielder, as truth emerges on claims he feels ‘trapped’ at Stamford Bridge

AC Milan are targeting Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and claims he feels trapped in west London have been addressed

AC Milan are gunning for the signature of Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and TEAMtalk has exclusively learned the truth on claims he feels ‘trapped’ at Stamford Bridge.

Milan and Chelsea have become frequent trading partners in recent times. Indeed, the Italian giant have succeeded in taking the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud to the San Siro.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan and Chelsea could soon meet at the negotiating table once again.

Via Sport Witness it’s claimed midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is in Milan’s sights. What’s more, there’s a suggestion the player could be receptive to a move amid claims he feels ‘trapped’ at Stamford Bridge.

Chukwuemeka, 20, cost roughly £20m when signed from Aston Villa in the summer window of 2022.

Chukwuemeka didn’t feature all that regularly in the 2022/23 campaign, though has played in most games he’s been available for either side of a knee injury this term.

The attack-minded midfielder is labelled the right profile of player for Milan who are engineering a more vibrant and youthful look into their team.

Truth on Chukwuemeka unhappiness

However, while Chukwuemeka isn’t all that impressed with Chelsea’s on-field results, TEAMtalk has exclusively learned suggestions he wants out of the club are wide of the mark.

It would be strange if any Chelsea player were happy with the poor results delivered this season. However, that’s as far as Chukwuemeka’s discontent goes and we can confirm he does not feel ‘trapped’ at Stamford Bridge and is not angling to leave.

Furthermore, we’ve been told Chukwuemeka is happy with the minutes he’s been afforded this season either side of his knee injury.

The Blues man started Chelsea’s first two league matches this term before picking up his injury against West Ham.

Since returning to full fitness, Chukwuemeka has been used off the bench in Chelsea’s last three contests in the league. The midfielder has also received minutes against Middlesbrough in the League Cup and Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

As such, while it may be true the player is on AC Milan’s radar, it’s certainly not accurate to suggest Chukwuemeka will push for a move.

