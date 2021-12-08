AC Milan are prepared to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen in January to partner Fikayo Tomori if Thomas Tuchel’s ultimatum falls on deaf ears, per a report.

Chelsea’s central defensive corps is quickly becoming one of football’s most intriguing subjects for transfer news. Speculation linking Cesar Azpilicueta with a free agent move to Barcelona next summer continues to swirl.

Antonio Rudiger, meanwhile, appears on the verge of committing his long-term future to Real Madrid. He too could sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club come January 1.

Thiago Silva is out of contract next summer, a notion that also rings true for Andreas Christensen.

The Dane has taken great strides forward under Tuchel. However, tying him down to a new deal has proved surprisingly tricky.

That prompted Tuchel to clarify the situation last week when saying: “I have no good news. My understanding weeks ago was that Andreas wants the same as me, that he wants the same as the club,” the manager told a press conference.

“And that’s why, for me, it was a zero problem situation because everybody wanted the same as far as I understood it. But we are waiting a long time now for confirmation. And it is on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch.

“He needs to act now off the pitch, and walk the talk because he tells us that he loves Chelsea, he tells us that he wants to stay and be a big part.”

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's Andreas Christensen ultimatum Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has urged Andreas Christensen to walk the talk over his contract after showing willingness to sign a new deal, with more news on Matthijs de Ligt and Jules Kounde.

Now, Sports Mole (citing Sky Sports News in Italy), has claimed frequent trading partner AC Milan are waiting in the wings if Christensen continues to resist a new Chelsea deal.

They state Milan are open to snagging Christensen in January and could look to pair him with former Blue Tomori.

Maldini identifies Christensen; second Chelsea defender eyed

Simon Kjaer’s season-ending knee injury has left Milan light at the back. Christensen would undoubtedly be a smart pick-up, and the Dane has been personally identified as a suitable target by sporting director Paolo Maldini.

AC and Chelsea have conducted fruitful business in recent years. Tiemoue Bakayoko, Tomori and Olivier Giroud have all moved from Stamford Bridge to the San Siro.

Also on AC’s radar is fellow Blues centre-half, Malang Sarr. Other alternatives if he or Christensen can’t be signed are Lille’s Sven Botman and Fiorentina’s Nikola Milnekovic.

Newest Man Utd addition boosts surprise Werner pursuit

Meanwhile, the newest addition to Ralf Rangnick’s staff has given Manchester United a double boost in their surprise pursuit of Chelsea striker Timo Werner, per a report.

His willingness to hustle and harry defenders had seen him emerge as a surprise target for Manchester United last week. Interim manager Rangnick is a lover of pressing football, and Werner could fit like a glove at Old Trafford.

Rumours had swirled over Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia being willing to sever ties with the £47.5m man. A loan deal to Barcelona in January had been touted, but Thomas Tuchel reportedly put his foot down to prevent such an exit.

But according to the Daily Express an approach from closer to home could soon emerge for Werner. Citing the Mirror, they reveal United have drafted in 75-year-old Helmut Gross to join Rangnick’s staff.

The duo then worked together again at Hoffenheim and then RB Leipzig – the club where Werner rose to prominence. His appointment at United could be ‘instrumental’ if United opt to try their luck for Werner. However, Gross is not the only new face that could help lure Werner to Old Trafford.

Rangnick also recently drafted in sports psychologist Sascha Lense. The 46-year-old is the father of Werner’s partner, Paula.

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: Deep cut for Rangnick as No 1 target snubs Man Utd offer for Chelsea