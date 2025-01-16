Chelsea are plotting a blockbuster January move for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi as manager Enzo Maresca looks to add to his defensive options.

The Blues have been in talks with Palace for some time to try and find a structure for a deal which suits all parties, but things are moving slowly as the Eagles won’t budge on their asking price.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Palace are aiming to get as close to £70million for Guehi as possible and are in a strong position, as they know the 24-year-old is happy to stay until the summer.

They rejected a £75million offer from Newcastle last summer, who remain big admirers of the England international.

Palace are also trying to tie Guehi down to a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in 2026. However, an extension is unlikely to be signed as Guehi is ready to take on a new challenge with a bigger club.

Chelsea are among several clubs keen to try and sign Guehi and there is a belief among sources that he’ll be available for a lower price at the end of the season as he’ll be in the final year of his contract.

Chelsea are prioritising the singing of a new centre-back this month but unless Palace are willing to drop their asking price for Guehi, there is unlikely to be any movement.

Player sales could fund Chelsea move for Guehi

It would take a big change in stance for Chelsea to splash out a big fee on Guehi this month but it’s not impossible if they make a few player sales.

As we reported earlier today (Thursday), Maresca has given the green light to selling centre-backs Axel Disasi and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Disasi is valued at around £35million by Chelsea and Tosin around £25million, so the Blues could potentially generate £70m by selling the two players.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Ben Chilwell also been heavily linked with exits, so Chelsea could get funds to play with from their potential exits, too.

Chelsea have recalled Trevoh Chalobah from his loan with Palace and he looks set to play a role for the Blues this season, but Maresca is still keen to bring in another centre-back this window.

Guehi, as mentioned, is keen to embark on a new challenge and TEAMtalk understands he’d be open to a return to Chelsea, where he started out as a youth player as an eight-year-old.

He joined Palace for £18million in 2021 and is now considered to be one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and has chalked up 22 caps for England so far.

Chelsea round-up: Nkunku latest / James targeted by Real Madrid?

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are interested Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku and a deal could reportedly be struck that sees Mathys Tel go the other way.

TEAMtalk understands Nkunku is unhappy at Chelsea and is pushing to leave in January. The 27-year-old has made only three starts in the Premier League this term.

While Nkunku has agreed personal terms with Bayern and Chelsea will sell him to the Bundesliga club if they get a transfer fee of £65m, it is not so straightforward when it comes to Tel.

Bayern Sporting Director Christoph Freund has publicly said that the club do not plan on selling Tel in the January transfer window. The club’s plan is to keep the youngster and get him more involved in the team.

In other news, a baffling report from Spain have claimed that Real Madrid could try and sign Reece James as an alternative to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are reportedly looking to bring the England international right-back on loan despite knowing his fitness problems in recent years.

Also on the LaLiga giant’s shortlist is Tottenham’s Pedro Porro, but he too looks to be out of reach this month. Alexander-Arnold remains Madrid’s top pick, but they may have to wait until the end of the season to get him, or could miss out altogether if he pens a new contract with Liverpool.

