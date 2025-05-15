Chelsea are monitoring Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, but there is competition from two of their biggest Premier League rivals.

Wharton has emerged as one of the brightest young midfielders in the Premier League since his £18million move to Palace from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024. When fit and available, the 21-year-old is one of the first names on the Palace teamsheet and has already made 42 appearances for the Eagles, providing five assists in the process.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Wharton’s impressive performances have caught the attention of the Chelsea recruitment team.

With Chelsea looking to bolster their midfield with young, dynamic talent, Wharton fits the bill as a potential long-term investment.

The England international midfielder’s ability to dictate play from deep, combined with his aggressive pressing and knack for progressive passing, are the traits that are very appealing to the London club, who are aiming to finish in the top five of the Premier League table this season.

Wharton’s three assists and 21 chances created in just 16 appearances for Palace last season underline his creative influence as well.

Sources indicate that Chelsea’s interest in Wharton, who was described by his Palace teammate Eberechi Eze on BBC Sport in June 2024 as “an incredible player” who is “a joy to play with,” – stems from their desire to build a squad capable of competing for the Premier League title.

Manager Enzo Maresca, known for his tactical emphasis on possession and control, sees Wharton as an ideal fit alongside the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

The London club’s recruitment team, led by Paul Winstanley, has been tracking Wharton since his days at Blackburn.

However, prising Wharton away from London rivals Palace will not be easy for Chelsea, who will take on Real Betis in the Conference League final later this month.

The Eagles, aware of interest from multiple Premier League giants, are keen to tie Wharton down to a new contract, with his current deal running until 2029.

Palace’s strong negotiating position, bolstered by Wharton’s £55 million market value, means Chelsea would need to table a significant offer, potentially exceeding £60 million.

Chelsea face Man Utd and Liverpool competition for Wharton – sources

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea will face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool for Wharton.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on May 12 that Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim personally wants Wharton at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach wants to sign at least one new central midfielder in the summer transfer window and himself is a huge admirer of the Palace ace.

TEAMtalk reported on May 1 that Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen on bringing in another midfielder who can play in the number 6 role.

Sources have intimated that Wharton has been identified as that player, with the Premier League champions expecting him to compete with Ryan Gravenberch for a place in Slot’s starting line-up.

