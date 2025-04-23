Chelsea have made a strong push to sign a centre-back FOUR of their Premier League rivals have held talks with, and TEAMtalk can reveal the Blues are now heavy favourites to seal a deal.

Chelsea aim to strengthen multiple departments of their squad this summer and one position that may not take long to remedy is centre-back.

Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen is a man in demand, with The Athletic previously revealing no fewer than five top flight sides have all met the Spaniard’s representatives. The quintet of clubs are Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Huijsen, 19, is also on Real Madrid’s radar on the back of a sublime first season in England. But unfortunately for Bournemouth, his excellent campaign is set to be his only one in their colours.

Huijsen’s deal contains a release clause worth a very manageable £50m. And according to our insider, Fraser Fletcher, it’s Chelsea who have surged into the position of frontrunners after making a big push behind the scenes.

Fletcher has been informed ‘positive meetings’ have taken place between Chelsea and Huijsen’s camp.

The defender has been sold on the club’s long-term vision and the efforts made are understood to have been well received by the player.

Chelsea are now clear favourites to seal a deal and that is a viewpoint also shared by rival clubs who may now be forced to look elsewhere.

Regarding when a deal could be finalised and Huijsen unveiled, the summer transfer window opens earlier than usual on June 1.

Bournemouth and Huijsen are understood to want a speedy resolution, with the Cherries aiming to sell the player as soon as possible in order to re-invest.

IN FOCUS: The rise of Dean Huijsen

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Huijsen was born in Amsterdam in April 2005.

➡️ His family relocated to Spain in 2010 and he played for Costa Unida CF de Marbella.

➡️ Malaga signed him for their academy in 2015.

➡️ Juventus signed him in 2021, initially to play for their U17 team.

➡️ In January 2023, he was promoted to Juventus’ Next Gen (U23) team, enabling him to play among professionals in Serie C.

➡️ Huijsen earned his senior debut for Juventus in October 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Serie A game.

➡️ Roma took Huijsen on loan in January 2024 at the express wish of Jose Mourinho (who was sacked that same month).

➡️ He scored his first Serie A goal in February 2024 – and then another later that month after carrying the ball out from defence and shooting from distance.

➡️ In March 2024, he committed his international future to Spain, being called up to their U21 team.

➡️ He made his last appearance for Roma in April 2024 and was an unused sub in their last five Serie A games of the season.

➡️ Bournemouth bought Huijsen from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

➡️ He made his Premier League debut in the first game of the season, lasting all 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

➡️ He headed in his first goal for Bournemouth in December 2024 after returning to the starting lineup – which he has consistently remained in ever since.