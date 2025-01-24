Reda Belahyane (right) will not be joining Chelsea

Chelsea are on the verge of signing teenage striker Dastan Satpaev, though Fabrizio Romano has cooled speculation that they are eyeing Hellas Verona’s Reda Belahyane next.

Chelsea have one of the best academy setups in England, while their owners are also keen to bring in the best young talent from abroad. Blues scouts often head to Europe or South America when searching for the next big thing, but they have headed to a surprise destination when pursuing Satpaev.

The centre-forward is from Almaty and represents Kazakhstan U17s at international level.

Satpaev made his senior debut for his current club, Kairat Almaty, in May last year and has been scoring plenty of goals in their youth teams.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have positioned themselves at the front of the queue to land the 16-year-old rising star after being impressed by his performances.

Enzo Maresca’s side have ‘agreed a deal’ to sign Satpaev from Kairat worth €4million (£3.4m / $4.2m) including add-ons. It is understood to be a record sale from a Kazakh club.

Once Satpaev turns 18, he will officially join Chelsea by signing a five-year contract which includes the option for an extra 12 months.

It is likely the starlet will then head out on loan to gain more first-team experience before eventually trying to get into the Chelsea senior squad.

Reda Belahyane not joining Chelsea – Romano

Moroccon defensive midfielder Belahyane is another young talent Chelsea have been tipped to sign.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported on Thursday that Chelsea are in negotiations with Hellas Verona to sign Belahyane this month, having identified him as a replacement for exit-bound Cesare Casadei.

However, Romano has shut town talk of a €15m (£12.7m / $15.7m) deal for Belahyane. He states that Chelsea ‘are not working’ on this particular transfer as they have different targets in mind.

Belahyane, 20, has been a solid performer for Hellas Verona this season and likely will have appeared on Chelsea’s radar as a result, but it seems he will have to wait a little while longer for a big transfer.

Douglas Luiz is one midfielder that TEAMtalk understands Chelsea do hold concrete interest in. The Brazilian is available for transfer after a difficult start to life at Juventus.

Chelsea are considering making an offer for Luiz, who is also a target for Premier League rivals Manchester City. Although, Maresca has played down the likelihood of a new midfielder joining Chelsea this month during his latest press conference.

Chelsea transfers: Garnacho latest; Real Madrid link

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources are confident that Alejandro Garnacho will become a Chelsea player this month as the winger is keen on the transfer.

Chelsea are ready to step up talks with Manchester United and are looking to do a deal for slightly less than £60m (€71.1m / $74.6m).

Napoli were previously frontrunners for Garnacho, though they will struggle to afford his price tag and have since moved on to Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi.

Reports in Spain suggest Madrid are admirers of Enzo Fernandez and aim to engineer a swap deal for him.

Long-term Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni could supposedly be sent to Chelsea in a swap deal for Fernandez.

It would be a surprise if Chelsea let Fernandez leave after spending a whopping £107m to bring him to the Premier League in February 2023.

