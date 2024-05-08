Chelsea agree personal terms with new Lionel Messi, as stunning transfer fee Blues will pay emerges

Chelsea have reached an agreement on personal terms with Brazilian sensation Estevao Willian, and the Blues are confident of striking a deal for a sum that is actually higher than the player’s release clause.

Estevao Willian, also known as ‘Messinho’, is among the hottest prospects Brazil have produced this side of the century. The left-footer is a right winger by trade and is already a regular with club side Palmeiras despite only turning 17 years of age in April.

Many a European side have explored signing Messinho who as the name suggests, has drawn early comparisons with global icon Lionel Messi.

However, Chelsea under the guiding hand of Todd Boehly have made it their mission to collect world football’s brightest young talent in one place.

The Blues have worked tirelessly on signing Messinho over the last month and according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, their hard work has paid off.

Taking to X, Romano revealed an agreement on personal terms has been forged. TEAMtalk’s own transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, has also confirmed the agreement is set in stone.

Messinho’s existing contract at Palmeiras contains a release clause worth €55m/£47.3m. Chelsea hope to find common ground on a fee that is below that sum, though hefty add-ons will greatly raise the financial outlay.

We can confirm Chelsea are calm and confident of striking a deal with Palmeiras worth £26m plus significant add-ons.

According to Romano, the add-ons will be so lucrative that the total cost of the bid (add-ons included) would exceed the £47.3m release fee.

Romano also stated Chelsea’s first official bid worth around that figure will be sent soon.

When will Messinho join?

In the event Chelsea and Palmeiras reach an agreement over the transfer fee, Blues fans will have to wait a year before watching the Brazilian sensation at Stamford Bridge.

Messinho would not join up with his new Chelsea teammates until turning 18 next April, meaning an arrival at the end of the 2024/25 season would be on the cards.

Indicating the level of coup Chelsea are on the cusp of securing, Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira publicly called upon the club’s president to block a sale to Chelsea.

“I’m going to ask [Palmeiras president] Leila [Pereira] not to sell this player. The father, the manager and he will be sad,” Ferreira said in a recent interview.

“Let him stay with us until 2027. I really think this player is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. A boy who defends, attacks, shows himself in the game.”

But with personal terms agreed and Chelsea confident they’ll strike a deal with Palmeiras, it’s looking increasingly likely Messinho will be in west London long before 2027.

