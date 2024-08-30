Chelsea’s sale of striker Deivid Washington to sister club Strasbourg has reportedly collapsed in a blow to their efforts to re-balance the account books.

Chelsea have been in talks with BlueCo-owned Strasbourg over a deal worth €21m (approx. £16.8m), which would have be a new club-record fee for the French side.

The 19-year-old centre-forward has been deemed surplus to requirements by Enzo Maresca but Chelsea will now have to explore other avenues if they are to offload him.

The London club are scrambling to sell several players before the transfer deadline – the most high-profile of whom being Raheem Sterling, who looks set to join Arsenal.

Chelsea have had another window of huge spending and want to put any funds generated from late sales towards signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United and Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Chelsea will not be selling Washington to Strasbourg, despite a medical being booked for the teenager ahead of the move.

The report claims that Chelsea may have pulled the plug on the move amid fears that the Premier League would ‘investigate’ the transfer.

Chelsea still scrambling to offload players

Washington isn’t the only Blues striker facing an uncertain future with just a couple of hours remaining in the transfer window.

Enzo Maresca is also prepared to sanction the exit of Armando Broja and Ipswich Town are reportedly the favourites to sign him.

Ipswich have been chasing the Albanian international for some time and despite talks previously collapsing TWICE, talks have been resurrected and there is now fresh hope that a deal can be struck.

David Datro Fofana has been heavily linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge too and as previously revealed, Everton expressed a tentative interest in the forward.

Fofana put in some impressive performances while on loan with Burnley last season but Everton are yet to make any concrete moves towards him despite holding talks with Chelsea.

A potential Everton swoop for Fofana was always likely to depend on whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin departs Goodison Park, which now seems increasingly unlikely.

Chelsea’s full focus for what remains of the transfer window is to tie up a deal for Osimhen, with talks with Napoli STILL ongoing.

The Blues have submitted what sources describe as a ‘very good’ contract offer for Osimhen and they are still waiting for a decision, with negotiations described as ‘tense.’

TEAMtalk understands that Osimhen fears he will be left stuck at Napoli if a deal doesn’t go through and we feel that a breakthrough could happen.

Only time will tell but what’s clear, is that Chelsea are determined to get a deal for Osimhen over the line.

The Blues, meanwhile, have submitted a loan offer for Sancho, with an obligation to buy included in the deal. They are anxiously waiting for Man Utd’s decision.

