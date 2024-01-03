Agreed Chelsea transfer to be announced today after Blues defender advises midfield move

Chelsea have arranged a loan deal for summer signing Alex Matos to spend the rest of the season on loan at Huddersfield Town, according to various sources.

Matos joined Chelsea in July after his deal with Norwich City expired. Initially, the versatile midfielder was assigned a role in Chelsea’s academy, but he earned his first-team debut in October.

Mauricio Pochettino has often put Matos on the bench since and also used him in a Carabao Cup game in November, but it is unlikely he would play much more if he was to stay at Chelsea.

Mindful of his development, the club have therefore decided it would be best to loan him out for the next six months.

As revealed by the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea have agreed a deal that will see Huddersfield take Matos back down to the Championship.

The agreement has also been confirmed by The Athletic, which has added that it will be announced on Wednesday after the player travelled to West Yorkshire.

According to The Athletic, Matos received advice from Chelsea defender Levi Colwill – who spent the 2021-22 season on loan at the same destination – before his next step was agreed.

Beyond that, Matos will remain under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2026, giving him a few years to make more of a name for himself.

Matos never actually made his senior debut for Norwich before joining Chelsea, so Huddersfield would become the first club to actually use him in the Championship.

Matos to become fifth Chelsea youngster in Championship

Chelsea already have a few of their prospects developing on loan in the second tier. For example, defender Bashir Humphreys is at Swansea City, midfielder Cesare Casadei is at Leicester City, winger Omari Hutchinson is at Ipswich Town and forward Mason Burstow is at Sunderland.

The hope from Chelsea’s perspective is that all the players they send out will develop into even better prospects than the ones they originally spotted the potential in.

In Matos’ case, The Athletic claims there could be a full-season loan away next season too, though it is not yet clear if that would still be with Huddersfield or someone else instead.

There was apparently a range of competition from within the Championship already for the teenager’s services in the current window.

His temporary exit seems justified by virtue of the players Chelsea are welcoming back from injury, not to mention their plans to upgrade their first-team attack even further if possible this month.

