Alan Shearer has backed Chelsea to be well in the title race

Alan Shearer has suggested that only a “brave” person could deny Chelsea will be in this season’s Premier League title race, though he feels one attacker won’t be there to play a part in the Blues’ quest for glory.

The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League three seasons ago and sixth the following year. Then, under Enzo Maresca, they finished fourth, confirming Champions League football for the first time since 2022/23.

Maresca also guided Chelsea to UEFA Conference League glory and then the Club World Cup title, the latter securing a hefty £87.5m (€100m, $118m) pay-day. Many have questioned the latter tournament, but it’s hard to look past the impressive nature of a 3-0 win over European champions Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s showpiece that left even Donald Trump impressed.

After their finish to last season, where, including the Club World Cup, they won 16 of 18 games, Shearer feels they must be in the conversation to be one of the Premier League title favourites.

He said on The Rest Is Football: “I think it would take a very, very brave person to say that Chelsea would not be involved in the title hunt next year because of what they’ve achieved this season, what they’ve just achieved, who they’ve signed, who they will sign.

“I think you have to say that they will be involved in the title race.

“[The Club World Cup final] was a masterclass from Maresca because PSG went in, their football has worked all season and why not? Why should they change anything?

“But I think the little tweaks from Maresca, they’re pressing high and all those things, and I just think it worked perfectly for them and he deserves huge credit, not only for the job he’s done in this competition, but for the whole season.

“I don’t think anyone knew what to expect because you know what happens at Chelsea, it’s happened before: if you don’t win things, you know exactly what happens.

“You’re in there for a reason and know how it’s going to work. He’s done a magnificent job, he really has.”

Shearer assesses Jackson’s bleak future

Joao Pedro joined from Brighton for £60million before the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup, and he scored a brace in the semis and a goal in the final, which Shearer feels does not bode well for Nicolas Jackson.

“As soon as Pedro came in and scored the two goals and [Liam] Delap’s already there, if there’s one person that’s going to be shifted out then my guess it would be Jackson.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they’ve already offered him to other football clubs and they’ve enquired about it.”

Jackson has been linked with various sides of late, and a recent report has suggested that Premier League champions Liverpool are keen on him.

Chelsea round-up: Blues want Man Utd duo

Chelsea have been linked with two Manchester United forwards of late, with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho both on the radar.

They’re said to be closely monitoring Rashford’s situation, while there is an ‘active interest’ in his team-mate.

Elsewhere, it’s believed AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan still wants to head to Chelsea despite the prospective transfer crumbling earlier in the summer.

And new striker Pedro has told PSG they don’t know “how to lose” after their manager Luis Enrique slapped him in the aftermath of Chelsea’s Club World Cup final victory.

