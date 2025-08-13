Manchester United and Chelsea are far apart with their valuations of Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly some distance apart on the valuation of Alejandro Garnacho, and TEAMtalk is aware the Red Devils might ‘cave’ on his price tag.

Chelsea have added forwards Joao Pedro, Estevao Willian, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens to their squad this summer. That does not seem it will stop them adding more talent to their front line.

They have long been linked with United winger Garnacho.

The Argentine has essentially been told to find himself a new club, and it’s been suggested all summer that he wants Chelsea to be that club.

According to The Telegraph, though, the two clubs are currently ‘some distance apart on their valuation’ of Garnacho.

Chelsea value him at £30million, and seemingly don’t want to go higher, while United want something closer to £50million.

Chelsea expect cheaper deal

United’s valuation of Garnacho seems to matter little to Chelsea, as TEAMtalk is aware they expect to land him for less.

Indeed, sources have stated the Blues have growing confidence that United will ‘cave’ over the figure.

Chelsea have been relaxed to this point as they’ve long been aware of Garnacho’s preference and have already agreed personal terms with him.

They are not going to budge, but they feel that United will.

Chelsea round-up: City threaten to hijack Blues

Chelsea have been looking into the signing of RB Leipzig forward Xavi Simons all summer.

But with them yet to match Leipzig’s price, it’s said Manchester City are contemplating a stunning hijack.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have reportedly asked about the signing of City man Rico Lewis this summer.

But he is said to be loved at the Etihad, where a new contract is being planned for him.

Garnacho’s fall at United

October 27, 2024: Erik ten Hag picks Garnacho as a starter and gives him the full 90 minutes against West Ham in what turns out to be his last game in charge of Man Utd.

October 30, 2024: Garnacho gets a goal and assist inside the opening half-hour of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first game in caretaker charge of United against Leicester.

November 24, 2024: Garnacho starts as an attacking midfielder in Ruben Amorim’s first game at the helm, a draw with Ipswich.

November 28, 2024: Garnacho scores his first goal of the Amorim era against Bodo/Glimt, unaware it would be his last for more than three months.

December 15, 2024: Amorim leaves Garnacho out of his squad altogether for the Manchester derby.

December 19, 2024: Amorim recalls Garnacho for an EFL Cup game against Tottenham, but only as a substitute for 20 minutes.

January 16, 2025: A start against Southampton is Garnacho’s first in over a month.

January 19, 2025: Garnacho is back on the bench against Brighton for United’s next fixture.

January 30, 2025: Amorim claims he is happy to have Garnacho in his squad despite speculation over a sale.

February 26, 2025: Garnacho goes straight down the tunnel when being taken off by Amorim in the first half against Ipswich.

February 28, 2025: Amorim says Garnacho will pay for a team dinner to apologise for his angry reaction to his substitution.

March 6, 2025: Amorim takes Garnacho off against Real Sociedad and attributes the decision to fatigue, but pundits like Paul Scholes blame it on the winger’s ‘sulkiness’.

May 21, 2025: Amorim leaves Garnacho out of his starting lineup for the Europa League final, only bringing him on for 19 minutes in the loss to Spurs.

May 24, 2025: Amorim tells Garnacho to find a new club during a meeting at Carrington.

July 22, 2025: Amorim leaves Garnacho – and some other unwanted players – out of United’s squad list for their pre-season US tour.