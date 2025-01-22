Chelsea are in with a better chance of Napoli than landing Garnacho at the moment

Chelsea are reportedly ‘weighing up’ making a bid for Alejandro Garnacho, with Napoli switching attention to Karim Adeyemi given the big gap in their valuation of Garnacho compared to that of Manchester United.

Garnacho has performed well since he became a regular in United’s first team after impressing in the academy. He has 23 goals and 14 assists to his name, but has not been given a major rule since Ruben Amorim arrived.

Of late, more often than not he has come on from the bench, and it’s become clear that neither he nor any United player is untouchable.

The likes of Napoli, Chelsea and other big clubs are keen on taking Garnacho on board. TEAMtalk is aware that the Blues will hold talks in regards to the transfer, and they could offer up one of their current players as a makeweight.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they are now ‘weighing up a formal proposal’, though no fee is mentioned.

The path for them to land Garnacho seems to be opening, with Napoli switching attention to Adeyemi, with talks started over a move for the Borussia Dortmund winger, and the German outfit open to his exit.

Talks over Garnacho are still ongoing at the Serie A side, but there is no agreement in sight, per Romano.

Napoli struggles for Garnacho

Napoli are clearly struggling to convince United into selling the winger at the moment.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the Red Devils dropped their demands to €65million (£54.9m/$67.7m) but Napoli are willing to go to €55million (£46.5/57.3m) at the highest.

As such, distance remains between the two sides, who are not able to come to an agreement.

It’s believed there will be another meeting in a few days, with Napoli hoping to come to terms with United. But with Adeyemi now on the radar, things could change quickly.

Chelsea round-up: Sesko move eyed

Chelsea could reportedly take the decision to make a quick swoop for Benjamin Sesko, the RB Leipzig striker who is currently wanted by London rivals Arsenal.

TEAMtalk is also aware that the Blues are considering making an offer for Douglas Luiz, after Juventus made him available for transfer.

Meanwhile, sources state that Chelsea are considering the sale of Andrey Santos, with a summer sale allowing for inbound transfers to be made.

TEAMtalk is also aware that Cesare Casadei’s potential move to Lazio is off as the club aren’t happy with Chelsea’s demands, but Torino are now in the lead for the deal.

And, there are complications in talks between the Blues and AC Milan regarding Joao Felix, given their proposed fee is not as much as what the Stamford Bridge outfit wants to make.

Garnacho’s potential slot at Napoli