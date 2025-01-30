Chelsea are expected to bid for Alejandro Garnacho in the coming hours

Chelsea will reportedly make an official attempt to land Alejandro Garnacho ‘in the coming hours’ as they have a route to covering the latest demands from Manchester United.

The Blues and Napoli are locked into the fight for Garnacho. No longer deemed untouchable by United, the two sides are close to being able to land him.

It’s estimated that he’ll cost around £55-60million for Napoli, and a higher value for Chelsea, given they are a domestic rival of United’s.

According to L’Equipe, that figure is now around £80million (€95.6m/$99.7m).

They state that United are being ‘attacked’ for Garnacho, and that Chelsea plan to make a bid ‘in the coming hours’.

Though the price tag is steep, it is believed that the Blues could finance the deal by letting Christopher Nkunku leave.

The forward is being courted by Bayern Munich, who could lose Mathys Tel – with both United and Chelsea linked with him – meaning an offer could come for Nkunku.

Napoli make promise to United

Chelsea still have Napoli to contend with, and the Serie A giants have made a promise to United.

They have reportedly told them that they’ll lodge a second bid – after an earlier one was knocked back – if the Red Devils reduce their demands.

It is believed there is still a gap of over £8million (€9.6m/$9.9m) between what the Serie A side will pay and what United will accept.

As such, they’d need demands to be dropped to land Garnacho, but if the fresh report is anything to go by, that is not going to be the case.

Chelsea round-up: Tel talks ongoing

TEAMtalk sources have stated that Chelsea’s talks with Bayern Munich striker Tel are active, but he’d like the promise of game time to inform his decision on moving to a new club.

TEAMtalk is also aware that Kobbie Mainoo remains on the Blues’ radar at the back end of January.

United and Chelsea could give each other a helping hand, with Nkunku also on the Red Devils’ radar.

Another potential exit is that of Joao Felix, with the forward pushing to join Aston Villa as he wants to work with Unai Emery, TEAMtalk sources state.

What should Garnacho do?