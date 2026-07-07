Alejandro Garnacho could become the latest former Manchester United player to head to Napoli this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding that Massimiliano Allegri’s side are among the clubs closely monitoring the Chelsea attacker’s situation.

The Argentina international only joined Chelsea from Man Utd last summer in a deal worth around £40million, a fee many viewed as outstanding business by the Stamford Bridge club.

However, Garnacho’s first season in West London failed to live up to expectations.

Chelsea endured a disappointing campaign collectively, and the 22-year-old struggled to establish himself, starting just 14 Premier League matches and contributing just one goal and four assists.

His lack of consistent football ultimately cost him a place in Argentina’s World Cup squad.

We understand that Chelsea are now prepared to listen to offers should the right proposal arrive.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed the Blues have made it clear they are not interested in sending Garnacho out on loan and would instead prefer a permanent transfer.

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Chelsea facing £60m Garnacho decision

Chelsea’s public stance is that they would seek a fee close to £90million, more than double what they paid Man Utd just 12 months ago.

Privately, however, sources believe an offer in the region of £60million (€70m, $81m) would leave Chelsea with a major decision to make. Interest is already beginning to gather pace.

TEAMtalk understands clubs from across Europe have made enquiries, while there is also growing attention from the Saudi Pro League.

Sources indicate Garnacho would be prepared to consider a move to Saudi Arabia if the right sporting and financial package was presented.

For now, though, the strongest European interest is emerging from Italy.

TEAMtalk can confirm Napoli are firm admirers of the winger, with new head coach Allegri exploring attacking reinforcements ahead of the new season.

The prospect of reuniting with former Man Utd teammates Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund – both of whom have thrived since moving to Naples – is viewed as an attractive proposition.

Napoli, however, would ideally like to structure any move as an initial loan with an option or obligation to buy, something Chelsea are currently reluctant to entertain.

Fabregas eyeing two Chelsea stars

Champions League-bound Como are another club keeping a close eye on Garnacho’s situation.

Cesc Fabregas’ ambitious project has already turned heads this summer following the permanent signing of Nico Paz, and TEAMtalk understands the Italian club have held several discussions with Chelsea over multiple players.

Como are continuing to push for Trevoh Chalobah, who is also attracting interest from Inter Milan, while Chelsea have made enquiries about defender Jacobo Ramon.

Those ongoing discussions mean further business between the two clubs cannot be ruled out, although whether Garnacho forms part of any negotiations remains uncertain.

There is also long-standing admiration from Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants have tracked Garnacho for some time and could yet offer the Madrid-born winger the opportunity to return to his hometown should they decide to step up their interest.

Ultimately, Chelsea’s valuation may prove decisive.

TEAMtalk understands that unless the Blues soften their £90million asking price, Garnacho is likely to remain at Stamford Bridge beyond the current transfer window despite the growing interest from across Europe.

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