Chelsea are facing the prospect of losing Enzo Maresca, with a Serie A heavyweight reportedly considering moving for the Stamford Bridge boss in a potential return home that could prove too tempting to turn down.

Maresca led the Blues to a fourth-placed Premier League finish in his first campaign in charge and capped it off by winning the Europa Conference League and the expanded Club World Cup.

It’s been an indifferent start to the new season for Chelsea, though, with the club sitting seventh in the table, winning only three of their opening seven outings. One of those wins did come against reigning champions Liverpool, however.

There have been murmurings of discontent at Stamford Bridge, however, with Maresca said to be unhappy that the club did not act on one of his key summer transfer aims.

Those rumours may well have found their way to Turin, with Maresca popping up on Juventus’ radar, as per journalist Matteo Moretto.

It’s reported that the Juve hierarchy are monitoring Maresca’s progress in west London and that they hold his work ‘in high esteem’.

The 45-year-old is seen as a serious future candidate to become Juventus manager in the future, especially given the history between the player and club.

The former midfielder played for Juve between 2000 and 2005 and he is now considered a prime candidate to take the next step in Turin.

Current Juventus boss Igor Tudor might have something to say about that, though, with the Croatian currently under contract until 2028.

Tudor’s men currently sit fifth in the Serie A table with three wins and three draws from their opening six games. They have also drawn their opening two Champions League outings.

Latest Chelsea news: New Caicedo deal; Maignan signing boost

First up, in a bold move to solidify their squad and send a clear message to competitors worldwide, Chelsea are gearing up for negotiations to extend and enhance the contract of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are growing in hope that goalkeeper Mike Maignan will not agree a new contract with AC Milan, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

And finally, Dusan Vlahovic is eager to move to the Premier League and a report has provided the latest on his potential switch to Chelsea, with the Blues also eyeing two other attacking stars from Serie A.

HAVE YOU JOINED?💫 Get the inside story first by joining the TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.