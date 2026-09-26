Bournemouth reach decision on selling Alex Scott to Chelsea in January after setting hefty price tag

Chelsea have suffered a blow in their quest to bring Alex Scott to Stamford Bridge, with a reliable source revealing Bournemouth’s stance on selling the midfielder in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 6 that Chelsea are leading the race for Scott.

Chelsea had a £60million bid for Scott in the summer transfer window rejected by Bournemouth.

Sources have told us that Chelsea owners, BlueCo, are still keen on Scott.

The London club believe that Scott suits Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso’s system perfectly.

On September 8, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Chelsea are planning to bid for Scott in the January transfer window.

We understand that the English midfielder himself would be willing to swap the Vitality Stadium for Stamford Bridge.

However, it has now emerged that Bournemouth have no plans whatsoever to sell Scott to Chelsea in the middle of the season.

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Bournemouth will NOT sell Alex Scott to Chelsea in January

Reliable journalist Dean Jones has reported in FlashScore that Bournemouth are ‘determined’ to keep the 23-year-old until the end of the season at least.

Bournemouth expect enquiries for their prized asset in the January transfer window, but the Cherries plan to reject them.

Jones has also claimed that Bournemouth ‘internally’ value Scott at €110million (£94.6m, $125.3m).

The journalist wrote: “Sources continue to insist they believe Scott will see out this entire season with Bournemouth – and that means Chelsea are going to have to think carefully about their approach to midfield recruitment.”

According to Jones, Chelsea could also lay the groundwork for a potential deal for Scott in the summer of 2027.

Jones noted: “There is also the possibility that Chelsea make early inroads with Bournemouth to make sure they are the club that lands Scott in the next summer window.”

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