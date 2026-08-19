Chelsea are pushing to finalise the future of Nicolas Jackson this week, with the Senegal striker expected to depart Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes and with Aston Villa ready to ramp up their quest to sign him, sources can reveal.

The Blues are determined to secure a permanent exit for the 25-year-old, who returned from a loan spell at Bayern Munich last season, and has now been told he is free to leave and is not in the thinking of new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso.

As a result, sources indicate the Blues hope to secure the Senegalese striker’s sale in the coming days.

Aston Villa have emerged as the leading contenders to land Jackson, sources confirm, viewing him as the ideal replacement once Ollie Watkins completes a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Watkins, Villa’s long-serving forward, is on the brink of a switch to Al-Hilal after the Saudi club lodged formal bids.

Talks remain ongoing, with the England international agreeing terms on a lucrative deal that sources say will change his life and couldn’t be turned down.

Chelsea have set an asking price of £65 million (€76m, $88m) for Jackson, a valuation that reflects his contract running until 2033 and previous Premier League contributions.

While the fee is substantial, Villa are prepared to negotiate, particularly given manager Unai Emery’s familiarity with the player from their time together at Villarreal.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Jackson is keen on the move to Villa Park, prioritising a continued stay in the Premier League over potential interest from clubs abroad, with the chance to play under Emery again seen as particularly attractive…

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Jackson won’t be the only striker to leave Chelsea this summer

The prospective deal would allow Villa to maintain their attacking threat while cashing in on Watkins, whose departure would free up funds and squad space.

For Chelsea, selling Jackson would streamline a crowded forward line and generate significant revenue for further squad adjustments.

With Emmanuel Emegha already moving from Strasbourg on a pre-agreed summer deal, and with the experienced Danny Welbeck added to the mix, alongside another attacker in Morgan Rogers, Alonso is blessed with a raft of options to play up front.

As a result, the Blues are focusing on offloading those names who do not figure in the new manager’s immediate plans.

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Jackson is not the only outgoing striker, either, with sources saying they are keen to offload Liam Delap as soon as possible.

Rated at around £35m, the Blues hope to net £100m from both sales this summer, with both exits earning Chelsea a profit.

Regarding Jackson, who has scored 30 goals in 81 appearances for Chelsea, both clubs are working intensively to bridge any remaining gaps in negotiations.

With the window entering its final stages, a resolution appears imminent, potentially seeing Jackson reunited with Emery and ready to lead the line at Villa Park next season. All parties remain optimistic that an agreement can be struck swiftly.

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